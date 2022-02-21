Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - February 21 Edition

As we move closer to the spring, recruiting is about to ramp up quickly with visits upon the horizon. Notre Dame is set for a big visit weekend coming on March 18th, bringing some notable names already voicing that they’ll be in attendance.

To get us through the calm before the storm, we are back for another weekly mailbag. Let’s answer some questions that Notre Dame fans and faithful are all wondering about. Of course, the questions come from Irish Breakdown subscribers on the message board.

@jimmy-james: How much of Notre Dame’s recruiting success for the 2023 class (and beyond) will depend on the on field results this season?

The importance can’t be understated. I have talked to several recruits who admittedly “want to see” what it looks like on the field. Recruits are extremely excited over what head coach Marcus Freeman could build - and the atmosphere he is creating around the program.

At the end of the day though, results are what matters. A couple things can happen if the on field results match the off-season enthusiasm. One, the momentum continues. Notre Dame is off to an exceptional start for the 2023 recruiting class.

Parlaying success on the field into continued momentum is pivotal. In some regard, on field success could also bump up the efforts even more in the right direction. Those recruits who were in “wait and see mode” would have no choice but to buy in.

Adversely, uneven play can hurt the momentum to a degree. There is somewhat of a grace period with it being Coach Freeman’s first season - but Notre Dame is expected to be a good team and he has been handed a program that has been trending in the right direction.

The overall performance will be paramount to determine just how special the 2023 class can be.

@trip_26: I know it’s going to be hard! BUT is there a scenario where as long as Dante Moore is in the class our 2023 wide receiver class could look like Carnell Tate, Jalen Brown, Rodney Gallagher, Ronan Hanafin or Braylon James. Or is this an unrealistic core?

Let’s dissect this scenario. The potential of landing Carnell Tate dramatically increases if Notre Dame is able to land Dante Moore.

As it currently stands, I’d say that Notre Dame is right at the top of the list for both Ronan Hanafin and Braylon James - making them the most likely additions to the wide receiver room currently with where the Irish are trending. It should be noted that Hanafin is being recruited as much as an athlete as he is a wide receiver.

That leaves the duo of Rodney Gallagher and Jalen Brown. As it stands, Gallagher is the one that Notre Dame has made a top priority on the board. Brown is also a player the Irish will be pushing for to add his dynamic speed. As it currently stands, I’d say it’s more likely Notre Dame adds one of the two.

So in result, I’d say that adding the entire five isn’t likely- however a combination of the four is certainly possible.

@afmos: Is the strategy on offense to wait until Dante Moore makes a decision before we make any real pushes for the receiver class? Essentially, are we waiting to see if we can pick from the top row of prizes at the county fair?

No I wouldn’t call it a strategy. Notre Dame is pushing for several big name wide receivers. The Dante Moore layer is merely an understanding that there could be a major snowball effect adding a dynamic quarterback of that caliber.

Wide receivers tend to take their time making decisions so it might end up seeming like those decisions may be inner related - which I guess they are to a degree but that isn’t necessarily a strategy. It’s more how things tend to work themselves out.

@brianm8614: There are a lot of wide receivers named here who are all really, really good. However, in terms of roster construction, what are your thoughts on Cayden Lee, a different type who looks to me like that reliable, always-open chain-mover similar to what Avery Davis brings?

Kennesaw (Ga.) Mountain pass catcher Cayden Lee actually reminds me of a different Notre Dame pass catcher. I see a lot of what made T.J. Jones such a good player for the team from 2010-13.

Lee is a really nice route runner who has a clear understanding of blind spots. He uncovers quickly - aligning himself for some easy completions. Lee is that prototypical “quarterback's best friend

There may not be a dynamic element but every team needs a Cayden Lee for his consistency and dependability.

@frogman164: Al Golden recruiting: I love the hire and he will crush it in the north east. Just wondering if his time in Miami will help him because he gained connections down there or will his time at Miami be looked at as a negative and be used against him by those down there?

I would say that it definitely helps his cause. Through all of Coach Golden’s experiences, he’s shown that he has the ability to recruit nationally.

That time in Miami of course provides substantial ties to programs and coaches in the state. Having an impact in the state of Florida will always be a priority for the Irish. I went in depth on Coach Golden’s resume HERE.

@joelgallegos4: Given this 2023 class is very heavy defensively and that the coaching staff was just finalized.... Is there any word on running backs this year? We have a good depth there now, but it's hard to believe that Taylor wasn’t making moves before his departure. I know Justice Haynes was mentioned a while back... any other updates?

By all indications, Notre Dame is very high on current 2023 running back commit Sedrick Irvin Jr. and is not going to force a second running back that they don’t love.

They are, and will continue to push for Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity running back Justice Haynes. Not much has changed on that front. He is going to be incredibly difficult to get out of the state of Georgia but he is responsive to the staff. He is the top target unquestionably on the board.

Notre Dame is also keeping tabs on other running backs such as Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School all purpose runner Jayden Limar and Arthur (Ill.) star Kaden Feagin but they are not going to press the issue. They are doing their due diligence and keeping options open but are shooting for star power if they do take a second running back.

@hayden32: Samuel M’Pemba vs Nyckoles Harbor .... strengths vs weaknesses, overall better recruit, who would be the best fit at Notre Dame.

This is an interesting comparison. Both M’Pemba and Harbor are long and athletic freaks who present a lot of possibilities for a team. Both have spent time on defense and have projectability on offense as pass catchers as well if they choose.

Out of the two, Harbor does boast the higher upside just based on raw athleticism - where he is about as rare as you will find. A 10.31 100 meter sprinter at 6’5” and 225 pounds, Harbor is currently being recruited by Notre Dame as a rover in their defense. He is interesting because with that frame, Harbor would probably outgrow rover quickly. There’s a reasonable expectation that he could fit at WILL linebacker long term or even as a vyper.

Comparatively, M’Pemba could also fulfill a variety of roles from rover, WILL and vyper long term - but could also play MIKE with his frame 6’4” and 240+ pounds. The major difference between the two is the amount of responsibility I think would be beneficial for the two.

M’Pemba has the type of hybrid profile that could assume a variety of roles. He could legitimately be a starting MIKE linebacker in the next level but also see sub package reps at defensive end if he lands with the Irish. Harbor on the other hand is a piece of clay who might be best off developing into one role to maximize his skill set.

For a player as raw as Harbor, he could fall victim to not properly developing with his ability to have so many possibilities. Both are phenomenal athletes with substantial upsides but the biggest difference is in the maximizing of their skill sets.

@jimhalleron: Ryan, thanks for all you do. In regards to recruiting, since there are only so many difference makers at the defensive tackle position, should Marcus Freeman over recruit linebackers and move them to defensive line, like the Holtz regime did?

There has been a clear point of emphasis thus far in defensive recruiting under Marcus Freeman - get longer and more athletic everywhere.

Obviously that length brings a lot of possibilities on the field - more range, closing passing windows, making more plays in general. There’s another layer to why it’s so important as well... projection. Longer bodies have an opportunity to continue to grow physically to a higher degree. That gives even more possibilities for projecting into multiple positions.

Could Brenan Vernon eventually grow into a majority interior defensive lineman? It’s very possible. Could Jaylen Sneed outgrow rover and eventually fit best inside at WILL? Without question.

The mantra is finding the best athletes with length all over and letting their best fit work itself out. Notre Dame is making that a priority on the defensive line as well. As mentioned, a projection down the road inside for Vernon isn’t out of the question.

They are also recruiting players like Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic star Jason Moore and Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School standout Devan Houstan who has the opportunity to also grow into the defensive tackle position. Coach Freeman and staff want to let those things happen naturally.

@sean-scarborough: Just how much do the floodgates open with a commitment from Moore?

It’s hard to quantify. The impact that a quarterback can have on a game, team, season, recruiting class, whatever... can’t be understated.

Generally, wide receivers take a longer time to make a decision regardless. That naturally lends to quarterbacks holding a huge possibility of attraction once they are a part of the class. Wide receivers want to play with good quarterbacks; that’s a no brainer.

To answer simply, the snowball effect could be massive. If Notre Dame was able to land a talent at quarterback, with what they already have committed thus far, there is no question that it would be an easy sell for other prospective recruits - skill positions, offensive line and defenders a like.

If you build it, they will come.

