Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - February 7 Edition

Welcome back to our new recruiting feature at Irish Breakdown! Every Monday we will release a Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag. In it we'll take the best questions that Irish Breakdown subscribers ask us on the message board.

For this week's edition we are discussing the future of the skill positions, offensive line hauls and ideal class overall. In the current dead period there are a lot of rumors and conversations are left under wraps. Finding truth in the waiting game is the focus.

Let's begin!

irishnick: Everyone knows about Dante Moore and Carnell Tate and other wide receivers. We need to keep Keon Keeley, Peyton Bowen, etc etc .... Other than the obvious recruits, what dark horse recruit do you think ND needs to get?

Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad is a big one for me. Notre Dame obviously got off to a great start when they pulled in Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout Justyn Rhett but the cornerback position is still a huge area of emphasis, and it seems that the Irish may even want to carry three cornerbacks if the opportunity presents itself. With Cam Hart potentially entering his final season, on top of unproven players on the current roster, Muhammad would be a huge injection of talent into the position.

dmulligannd13: Looking at the guys who Notre Dame is targeting for the 2023 class, what would be your absolutely 100% ideal class? Obviously there is flexibility with the answer because there’s so much we don’t know right now (like how many guys Notre Dame can actually take, the senior year improvement recruits are going to make, etc.), but if you could select every guy in the class, who would they be?

Great question! My list would look something like this:

Quarterback: Dante Moore

Running backs: Sedrick Irvin Jr. and Justice Haynes

Wide receivers: Rodney Gallagher, Carnell Tate and Jalen Brown

Tight end: Cooper Flanagan

Offensive line: Samson Okunlola, Monroe Freeling, Luke Montgomery and Charles Jagusah

Defensive line: Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon, Jason Moore and Devan Houstan Linebacker: Drayk Bowen, Phil Picciotti and Ronan Hanafin

Cornerback: Malik Muhammad, Justyn Rhett and Christian Gray

Safety: Peyton Bowen, Adon Shuler and Caleb Downs

joshua-bethay: If Brenan Vernon is the perfect complementary fit with Keon for our strong side defensive end/Vyper combo, which 2023 interior defensive line recruit would be the most ideal fit to create a three-headed monster on our 2023 defensive line? A bully at nose tackle to give Vernon/Keon some 1-on-1’s? A dynamic 3-tech?

There are a few interesting options that could fill out the defensive line recruiting inside. First and foremost, keep pushing and finish for Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic defensive lineman Jason Moore. He is the type of dynamic move piece that brings an array of possibilities. 3-technique, 4, 4i, 5. .. whatever. He can do it all.

I’m a huge fan of potentially bringing in Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School standout Devan Houstan to eventually project into a 1-technique with the ability to work from varying alignments. Despite both Moore and Houstan both aligning at defensive end, they have the combination of length and growth potential to work well inside together.

Recent offer, New Bern (NC) standout Keith “KJ” Samson is a more traditional power plug inside who would also brings a solid baseline for the Irish. He’s a very underrated football player who defensive line coach Al Washington has been hot on the trail for.

cethclark60: How likely are notre dame going to get an offensive tackle class of Charles Jagusah, Chase Bisontis Sulivan Absher and Monroe Freeling.

Let’s work through the odds of all four and come to somewhat of a conclusion on the class as a whole. Starting with the most likely, I’d say Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Monroe Freeling and the Irish is the one I feel best about. offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has been hot on the trail for Freeling - and he has been very receptive. Notre Dame is firmly in the conversation and this one is trending extremely well currently.

Out of the other three, Belmont (NC) South Point offensive lineman Sullivan Absher feels like the next most likely land. Since he first received a Notre Dame offer, the Irish were firmly in the picture for Absher. He also had a great experience at Junior Day. This one also feels to be trending in a very good direction as it stands.

The recruitment Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman product Charles Jagusah’s is a little bit of a hard one to get a gauge on. Coach Hiestand has made him a priority early so that among itself is promising. Jagusah isn’t showing his hand much early but I’d give the Irish as much of a chance as anyone. The proposition of Hiestand working with this caliber of athlete is enticing.

Then there’s Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep offensive lineman Chase Bisontis. Notre Dame has been on him for awhile. The Irish did make his top 12 for what it’s worth - so they are in the conversation. Sometimes things in recruiting aren’t really quantifiable. This one just doesn’t seem to be trending as well as others. Notre Dame could still make a push but there is a lot to figure out here.

So with all that considered, I’d say Notre Dame is trending well for three out of the four. I’d be slightly surprised if they landed all of the list but three would not be a stretch. Either way, Notre Dame is trending well in offensive line recruiting overall.

bplence1189: Who would be your top four offensive line targets on the board for ’23? Notre Dame is in the mix with some studs and have a chance to have an even better class than in ’22 with the likes of:

● Samson Okunlola

● Chase Bisontis

● Monroe Freeling

● Charles Jagusah

● Sullivan Absher

● Kadyn Proctor

● Austin Siereveld

● Harris Sewell

● Cayden Green

Working off of the previous question, I’m a big Monroe Freeling fan. He’s thin but has some outstanding foot quickness and developmental potential. He would absolutely be one of my top four. The highest ranked guy on my list would be Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle Samson Okunlola. He has a ready made next level frame with high upside. Okunlola has future stud left tackle written all over him.

My next guy would probably be Charles Jagusah. He is extremely raw but he has the type of profile that Hiestand could do wonders with. There’s enough growth potential, natural power and athleticism to project at either offensive tackle spot or inside at guard.

My last guy is actually not on the list. It would be Findlay (Ohio) stud Luke Montgomery. It was believed early on that the defensive line was in Montgomery’s future but the latest is that offense is in his future. This one wasn’t trending in the Irish favor but they’ll have an opportunity over the next couple of months to swing it back in their favor. Montgomery could potentially profile at any three of the interior spots seamlessly.

colelewis: Am I the only one who is starting to get worried about wide receiver recruiting? I feel like I haven’t seen much about them being in the lead for anybody and whenever we talk about wide receivers it’s only Carnell Tate. Anybody else you feel we could snatch up for 2023?

No, I think it’s natural to be anxious regarding 2023 wide receivers. It’s a position of high need, including volume with players like Avery Davis, Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins Jr. entering their final seasons of eligibility and numbers already being low. Add in a coaching change at the position and there is for sure some hesitancy attached.

However, there are a lot of layers to the conversation. To begin, it’s hard not to get excited about the chatter over wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey on the recruiting trail. I have heard nothing but rave reviews about him as a person and recruiter thus far. There seems to be a new plan of attack, full court pressing on several big time 2023 wide receiver recruits.

Then there’s the Dante Moore layer to the situation. If Notre Dame is able to land the Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. five-star signal caller it adds an incalculable amount of momentum to wide receiver recruiting. Combine that into Coach Stuckey’s efforts and things change very quickly.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate is the top target on the board, but he isn’t the only dynamic pass catcher in play. Perhaps my favorite target on the board would be Uniontown (Penn.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher. Orchestrating as the team’s quarterback, Gallagher is a dynamic athlete who boasts outstanding short area explosiveness and second gear. His playmaking ability and field vision forecasts well as an after catch threat at the next level.

One of the top deep threats in the class, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep speedster Jalen Brown brings a second and third gear out wide that Notre Dame currently lacks outside of Lenzy. Brown is notably close to Dante Moore. Notre Dame fans should feel solid about this one if the stars align.

I beg fans not to overlook the talent of Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne and Nichols School two-way star Ronan Hanafin. He is far better than his current rankings across recruiting platforms. At 6-3 and 205 pounds, Hanafin is rumored to be a 4.4 athlete with substantial upside. If Hanafin ends up on the offensive side of the football, he’s a real player into the position moving forward if he lands with the Irish.

I could do a whole mailbag talking about all the wide receivers on the board, and Stuckey has already been out on the road and met all of them.

hambone3441: What does Dante Moore’s timeline look like? If he is not onboard by say the spring game, is that telling and time to consider other options?

It appears the summer is the sweet spot for Dante Moore. He wants to do his due diligence with the process, but also understands that getting on board and the impact his commitment brings is paramount for filling the rest of the class for his prospective school.

I doubt he’s on board by the spring game, and I doubt it would change the strategy much at all. In fact, the longer this process plays out, the better it is for Notre Dame in my opinion. This one is going to involve some patience but the timeline is still such that it won’t drag out too much.

@joshua-bethay: Ryan, how does, or rather did, Bryan stack up as a QB recruit? (Wrong answers only)

Unfortunately, I don’t think they manufacture VCR players anymore... so the world may never know. Rumor has it that he has a slight resemblance to John Elway in a 6’ body. I have no sources to verify the trueness of that rumor however.

