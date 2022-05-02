Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - Defense Edition - May 2

The recruiting world continues to heat up as we enter the month of May. As Notre Dame brought their spring practices to a close, there isn’t as much to talk about until we head towards the fall. Recruiting, however, is always prevalent.

With so many great questions this week, we decided to break up the mailbag into two different segments, one centering on defensive recruits and the other on offense. Notre Dame is already putting an outstanding 2023 defensive class together. Who are some more players we should be keeping an eye on?

As always, Irish Breakdown has you covered for all of your recruiting needs! The questions come from Irish Breakdown subscribers on the message board.

@irishbh70: What are the chances that Brenan Vernon and either one and/or both Bowens get a fifth star?

Recruits rarely ever begin as five-star players, lose it and return to the status by the end of their cycle. That may make it extremely difficult for Vernon to achieve that distinction. That ship may ultimately have sailed. To be fair, however, Vernon is a really good recruit but five-star may have been a little bit much to begin with. He is easily a Top 100 player and I’d even venture to say Top 50. Vernon is exactly the type of player Notre Dame needs, a physical defensive lineman with outside-inside flexibility. He continues to be a huge get.

I also am not so sure that Drayk Bowen has much of a chance to make that rise, despite already being on the cusp. Talent-wise, you can make the argument. Bowen is an outstanding athlete who assumes a lot of roles for his team. The issue is he is a linebacker from the state of Indiana. There is some inherent skepticism with that type of combination, and he's also already committed. Still, I’d give him the second-best shot of the trio.

Peyton Bowen would, however, be the player I give the best chance to. He is an elite athlete from the state of Texas. That combination would surely work in his favor. It’s not hard to be incredibly impressed by the caliber of athlete he is. Even when his technique isn’t great defensively, Bowen is still able to make a variety of plays off of pure athletic ability. If he takes his game to the next level during his senior year, he absolutely has five-star upside as a player.

@jerboski: Do you think we are surging with the linebacker (Jaiden Ausberry) from LSU country?

If you flashed back a month or two ago, I would have told you that there was next to no chance that Notre Dame could realistically close on Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Jaiden Ausberry. That has changed since his visit back in March and with news that he will be returning in June, Notre Dame is trending in a very good direction.

Considering the fact that Ausberry goes to high school in Baton Rouge, his family connection to the program, and past relationships with several LSU greats, you can understand why it would be a tough pull. It seems possible now. This is anything but a foregone conclusion but Notre Dame has definitely put itself firmly in the mix.

@teddy6517: The top “Despite appearances, this is a Notre Dame guy all the way and I THINK he knows it” target for me is Jaiden Ausberry. I think he’d be a perfect fit with Bowen and Zinter as well. Who leads for him? Is he coming back for the big official weekend in June?

Notre Dame has put itself in a really solid position with Ausberry. LSU would probably be the team that is most considered the leader but I really don’t buy it after speaking with him. His brother also just signed with Auburn, so they could be a player as well. I truly believe that it is wide open. Visits over the next couple of months will decide this one, but you are correct, Ausberry is very much a "Notre Dame guy."

@negativ_kd: Derion Gullette, any news there?

Nothing new to report. Gullette’s side continues to voice their intrigue with the Notre Dame program and ambition to get to campus this summer. A visit has not been finalized yet but I envision that being set sometime soon. Gullette really likes the Notre Dame staff and is a very academically oriented kid. They have the chance to make waves if/when they get him to South Bend.

@freddiec03: Is there still any interest between Notre Dame or Ta’Mere Robinson to get him on campus or have both parties moved on?

I wouldn’t say either have “moved on” per se. They have been interested in setting up a visit in the past and both times have gotten delayed - once because of a snow storm. The visit may still happen but Robinson isn’t at the top of the linebacker board as it stands. Notre Dame is prioritizing players like Samuel M’Pemba, Ausberry and Gullette. They like Robinson but it is truly a loaded linebacker board.

@pairishmen: With Justyn Rhett out, who are the cornerbacks that Notre Dame is considering, and who do you think they have the best of getting a commitment from? Thanks!

The board just expanded with the recent offer of Waxahachie (Texas) High School standout Calvin Simpson-Hunt. It remains to be seen what the interest will end up being from the Irish.

The familiar name on the board is Micah Tease, who has recently been trending away from the in-state Sooners. Notre Dame has continued to recruit Tease as an athlete, which has sat with him nicely. The hang-up with Oklahoma is that they did not want to afford him a chance to stick on offense potentially. If the Sooners are truly out of the picture then that puts Notre Dame in a really good spot, especially considering he has visited campus several times already. Tease is a high upside athlete who could flourish at cornerback with added attention to the position. His ball skills are a huge bonus.

Notre Dame remains in contact with St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet standout Christian Gray, who has been near the top of their board for some time. The staff continues to be very optimist for their chances but the Irish Breakdown staff thinks it’s a lot more heated. From a technical perspective, Gray brings a sound baseline, possessing outstanding instincts for the position. Notre Dame trails other schools, especially LSU, but the Irish staff has no intention of backing off him.

The other name to know is Micah Bell, who also hasn’t been on the board for a ton of time, having been offered back in March. As soon as you pop on the film, you will be greeted with speed, speed, and more speed. Bell is an impressive running back for his high school, profiling as a highlight reel every time he touches the ball. He is also a dynamic track and field runner for the Kincaid School. Notre Dame would love to bring both the Micahs to South Bend in an ideal world.

