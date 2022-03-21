Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - March 21 Edition

The big time visitors have begun to grace South Bend, Indiana and the Notre Dame campus. If that weren’t exciting enough, spring ball has also begun. That isn’t enough for you? Well Pots of Gold were just sent out to the 2024 class.

It is an exciting and busy time for the Notre Dame program, specifically in the recruiting world. With that in mind, we are talking all things wide receivers, cornerbacks, heat checks on recruits and a little 2014 talk. Of course, the questions come from Irish Breakdown subscribers on the message board. Buckle up!

@dmulligannd13: Who are some of your favorite 2024 recruits, and who are some 2024 recruits you feel Notre Dame is in a good position with, albeit extremely early?

Emmett Mosley, WR, Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic: If there is a “can’t miss” player in the 2024 class, it is Mosley. He is the son of a former Notre Dame wide receiver of the same name and his mother, Cindy, was the soccer team’s all-time leading scorer when she graduated for Notre Dame. He’s a double legacy and a very talented player. There aren’t a ton of excuses here to not land him.

Elijah Rushing, DE, Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic: This is a long and athletic pass rusher who has all the talent in the world. He is extremely high on Notre Dame early, and that interest is reciprocated. The Irish have quietly done a tremendous job developing the position in recent years and Rushing offers all the upside that the staff will clamor for.

Nigel Smith II, DL, Melissa (Texas) High School: You want to talk about the perfect strong-side defensive end? Smith brings an outstanding combination of length and twitch. He could also develop into an interior player long term. Either way, he is a dynamic player up front who brings a world of possibilities.

Peter Jones, OT, Malvern (Penn.) Preparatory School: Notre Dame seems to be in a great position early. I see a lot of Jonah Williams in Jones’ game. Hits every threshold you would want from a size, upside and foot quickness perspective. He also plays with a nasty demeanor that could project at a couple different positions.

Landen Thomas, TE, Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County: It’s hard not to get excited about Thomas’ upside. He is a really athletic pass catcher who also brings a very projectable frame. Notre Dame has historically produced tight end talent as good as anyone and Notre Dame would love to add him to the pipeline.

Peyton Woodyard, DB, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco: Not quite to the level of Mosley but you would think Notre Dame would have the inside track to Woodyard, who is the cousin of former Irish star Kyle Hamilton. Woodyard is a versatile player who excels working from depth or near the line of scrimmage. He is an absolute difference maker on the backend.

Zion Ragins, WR, Gray (Ga.) Jones County: Speed, speed and more speed. It might be as likely that Ragins runs in the Olympics then plays in the NFL (although both are very possible). He is a dynamic pass catcher who was timed at 10.37 in the 100 meter dash as a freshman. This kid brings the type of speed that every program wants.

Sammy Brown, LB, Jefferson (Ga.) High School: Brown is just a silly athlete. At 6-2 215-pounds, he ran a 10.92 in the 100 meter dash as a freshman. He is the type of dynamic athlete that the staff wants to get on the second level. Brown will most likely be a difficult pull from the South but his talent level is clearly worth the effort.

@fuller-of-gold: Out of all the wide receiver offers for the 2024 class, which ones do you think Notre Dame would be the leader/lock for? I know it’s early but give me your realistic 3-4 2024 wide receiver class for Notre Dame. Mine would be Micah Hudson, Ryan Pellum, and Jeremiah McClellan.

It’s way too early to call anyone a definite leader. Obviously Emmett Mosley (as mentioned) above is a player you would hope Notre Dame would land. From there, if I’m trying to create the perfect class, fit is a huge sticking point for me.

Gray (Ga.) Jones County star Zion Ragins brings the kind of speed that can fit into any wide receiver group. You literally hold your breath every time he touches the football. You always have to account for him if you’re a defense.

I really like the playmaking ability of Philadelphia (Penn.) Roman Catholic standout Tyseer Denmark. He is the type of athlete who can work inside and out, providing a ton of after catch possibilities with good overall athleticism and toughness in the open field. He even runs some wildcat for his high school.

One of the more interesting pass catchers in the class, Temple (Texas) Lake Belton standout Micah Hudson checks all the boxes as a big play threat. He could project favorably to various wide receiver positions for the Irish. His fit could mesh with a lot of different types of players.

@ggaona: How much does it help with a prospect in regards to interest in Notre Dame when the prospect is set up for a big recruiting weekend like this year's Blue Gold Game’s weekend compared to any old regular weekend visit?

It’s huge. Those types of weekends provide the best of all worlds. Obviously they’ll see the campus and talk with the coaches but seeing practice is just a different vibe. It usually garners a bigger vibe so getting close and personal with some fans can also be huge. The visitor list also gets substantial. Recruits being able to grow relationships in those settings is incalculably important.

There's a reason the Notre Dame staff is trying to get so many of its top prospects on campus for that weekend.

@clearscreen25: Is Notre Dame likely to take Gi’Bran Payne in the 2022 class? When would that happen?

If Notre Dame does take Payne, would they take a 2nd running back in the 2023 class? Would that more likely be Jayden Limar or Jeremiyah Love?

I know that there is some interest in this possibility but it is almost impossible to predict currently. The timetable is also a little bit funky. Obviously he wouldn’t be able to enroll before the summer so it could be a long wait until hearing news. You have to think that running backs coach Deland McCullough may be interested in making it happen, especially if the staff doesn’t love a second back they are recruiting for 2023.

Payne also missed almost the entire 2020 season with a knee injury and he played less than half of his senior season due to injuries, which complicates things a bit.

If they did take Payne, I believe that it would definitely lessen the chances to take a second back but don’t think it would necessarily take it off the table. For me, it would be Love, just because I think that you can shoot more for the upside factor with the numbers the way they are. Both him and Limar are tremendous athletes but Love just presents a bit more upside and home run potential.

@frogman164: The Pot of Gold looks like it was Southern and Western focused. Is this a weaker class for the Northeast and Midwest in terms of numbers when compared to other years?

Really nice observation! I think it’s a combination of a couple things. Firstly, it definitely isn’t as strong in the Northeast or Midwest as it is in the 2023 cycle, at least not yet. We have spoken a ton about it but it is just an abnormal year. Those regions are not typically as strong as they are in this cycle. Traditionally, the Southern and Western regions do produce more talent. So I think it’s more just coming off of the 2023 cycle than there being a huge shift. Just a bit of an abnormality.

The other factor is that Notre Dame needs to get in on prospects in the South and West Coast much earlier to have a chance than it does with players from more traditionally pro-Notre Dame areas like the Midwest and Northeast.

@jlow827: Why is Notre Dame recruiting so many linebackers when today college offenses are so strongly pass focused? I know Freeman was a former linebacker but it seems we are offering a ton of linebackers for a 4-3 defense.

You have to consider how these “linebackers” fit into the system schematically. The Rover position really debunks this theory. That position is a flex spot that has attributes of a linebacker, safety and nickel all in one.

Let’s take Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star Samuel M’Pemba for instance. He is being recruited by Notre Dame as a 4over. He could also fit as a WILL. He could be a MIKE backer. He could even be a vyper down the line.

Notre Dame is in the business of recruiting long and athletic players on the second level and letting their games/bodies decide how they fit. Don’t pigeonhole players into one spot. The staff is making things fit.

IB publisher Bryan Driskell also has some thoughts on this issue. Here was his response:

"I'd push back on the notion that college offenses are so strongly pass focused. Being great at throwing doesn't mean they can't and don't run. Cincinnati focused on shutting down Alabama's pass game in the playoff game, so the Crimson Tide ran it for 301 yards.

"Ohio State has rushed for at least 242 yards per game in six of the last eight seasons. Oklahoma made the playoff four times in five years from 2015-19, and it rushed for at least 217 yards in each season. The Sooners have not topped 200 yards in the last two seasons and it failed to reach the playoff in both seasons. Clemson rushed for 248.2 yards per game in its 2018 title season and 240.4 yards the following season.

"College offenses are throwing the ball more now a days, but a lot of that is the RPO game and perimeter throws, which are extensions of the run game. You still have to be able to stop the run, and the type of athletes Notre Dame is recruiting at linebacker project as top-notch run defenders, but they also have excellent pass coverage and/or pass rushing ability."

@cethclark60: Who are some prospects Notre Dame is in a good position with that nobody talks about?

Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive lineman Sullivan Absher is one that comes to mind quickly. The Notre Dame staff really likes him, as do I. He brings a high level of length, explosiveness and effort to project favorably inside at guard or at tackle if that’s where the staff likes him best. The Irish have made him a priority.

I always have to mention Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne and Nichols School athlete Ronan Hanafin every chance I can get. The kid is a really good football player who brings outstanding versatility to play on either side of the football. If he lands with Notre Dame, the staff has left it to Hanafin to pick what position he wants to play. I personally like him best at Rover but he also could play either wide receiver or safety with his combination of size and athleticism.

It is far from a done deal but I really like how things are trending with Marlin (Texas) linebacker Derion Gullette. He is an outstanding athlete who Notre Dame sees as a rover-WILL type in their defense. Gullette is very intrigued by Notre Dame and hasn’t even been on campus ... yet.

@scheidbradley: Cornerbacks have been vocalized as, almost, the only area of concern for recruiting in 2023. How many corners are Notre Dame looking to take in the ’23 class? If the tier 1 candidates do not choose the Irish are there fall back options in place and are they top tier viable? Also, does having Peyton Bowen’s brother coming on campus with him strengthen that relationship? Thanks and love the recruiting mailbag!

The number seems to be a minimum of two and a maximum of three. Notre Dame has a smaller board at cornerback right now but that always could expand. Christian Gray, Micah Tease and Braxton Myers seem to be at the top of the board. Notre Dame also recently offered Houston (Texas) Kinkaid School cornerback Micah Bell, although there's a lot of work to do there.

As it stands, they need to land at least one of those four.

As for the Peyton Bowen layer, it certainly doesn’t hurt. Just to be clear, that is not why Eli got his offer. He’s a really nice recruit who is coming off of a ten interception season as a sophomore. If there is any uneasiness on Peyton’s end, however, you would think that it would help tremendously.

@tyelong10: It seems the cornerback board for Notre Dame has fallen past the top guys in ‘23 (with Malik Muhammad and AJ Harris out of the picture). What is the next group of guys that Notre Dame is looking at? Is Ryan Yaites from Denton Guyer more of a safety in your eyes?

It is an interesting observation but I’d say it’s more a product of Notre Dame’s identification of recruits they like at the cornerback position. The staff likes Muhammad but they just like some other 2023 kids better.

To answer your second question first, yes I think Ryan Yaites (awesome first name by the way) is a safety preferably. I think he can play cornerback for some schools but think he offers the most upside inside. That is where Notre Dame preferred him when they were still actively recruiting him.

The staff really likes St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet standout Christian Gray, and they feel good about where they are with him. Gray checks a lot of boxes. There aren’t many negatives in his game.

They also love Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington two-way star Micah Tease, who might be a tough pull out of Oklahoma but the staff is up for the challenge. He is an ultra athletic mover who could excel on offense or defense at the next level.

Coppell (Texas) star Braxton Myers is another one the class is pushing for but is probably the least likely of the three at this time. He is being recruited at both safety and cornerback by schools and Notre Dame prefers the latter. Myers brings a high level of length to the position.

@gideon_rosa04: How is Notre Dame looking for Samson Okulola?

No huge change in status. Okunlola is a bit of a tough guy to read in general and he is not in a rush. He has every intention of taking his unofficials and ideally three officials during the season. Do not expect a spring or summer decision in this recruitment.

@rocketman88: Is there any chance notre dame can get back in with Jalen Brown?

It isn’t very likely. Notre Dame has taken a step back, partly due to Brown but also, there are a few other wide receivers that they really like. Ultimately I think it’s going to be difficult for any program to pull Brown away from Miami. He’s a really dynamic wide receiver who will excel anywhere.

