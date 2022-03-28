Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - March 28 Edition

With spring practice firmly underway, the Irish Breakdown staff flocked to Notre Dame to take a look at the 2022 Irish squad and the latest happenings from a team perspective. Even with our analyst hats on full display, the recruiting coverage never stops!

To appease all crowds, we worked in some team analysis with some recruiting talk. We are covering everything from visits, two-sport stars, defensive back recruiting, offensive line progression and breakout stars at running back.

The exciting times continue with this week’s recruiting mailbag! Of course, the questions come from Irish Breakdown subscribers on the message board.

@bplence1189: What’s your take on defensive back recruiting currently for the 2023 class? Will we see the staff expand the board more or are you confident Notre Dame can lock in a couple of the players they’re currently in the mix with?

There are some troubling aspects for secondary recruiting, specifically at cornerback. I think that Notre Dame is in a great spot at safety. If the class ended with Denton (Texas) Guyer star Peyton Bowen and Irvington (N.J.) standout Adon Shuler then the class would be in an outstanding spot.

That has allowed the staff to really shoot for the stars with a couple other top ranked 2023 safeties, specifically Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five star Caleb Downs. If they aren’t able to get Downs to commit to the program then they’re still in great shape at the position.

Cornerback, on the other hand, is less optimistic. The program has an early commitment from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett, who is a Top 100 caliber player with substantial upside. After that, however, Notre Dame really isn’t in great position with any other top targets.

The staff feels that they are in a good spot with St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet standout Christian Gray but the Irish Breakdown staff is less optimistic currently. I also believe they would be within the top two for Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington two-way star Micah Tease but he will still be a really hard pull out of Oklahoma. They also like Coppell (Texas) High School defensive back Braxton Myers but it’s hard to feel good about that one until he makes his way to South Bend.

Things could change but cornerback looks very cloudy right now.

@domer123: Do you think any of the 2024 prospects on Notre Dame’s board are close to committing?

When I spoke to Carlsbad (Calif.) High School quarterback Julian Sayin, he made it known to me that a summer commitment was in the plans for him, which is very early for a 2024 commitment. The majority of the 2024 recruits, however, aren’t in a rush.

I’d say a couple recruits that Notre Dame has done a terrific job with early are Malvern (Penn.) Preparatory School offensive tackle Peter Jones and Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic defensive end Elijah Rushing. Their timetables are not exactly coming to a close, and I certainly not predicting a commitment to Notre Dame, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they escalated the decision because of their love for the Irish.

@apegambino: Will Notre Dame slow play either Jayden Limar or Jeremiyah Love because they prefer one over the other or is this more of a first come, first serve situation to finish off our running back recruiting? Thanks guys!

I think Notre Dame likes both Limar and Love, although I think they prefer Limar as it currently stands. Love, however, is a very intriguing athlete that also has some position flexibility potentially. I don’t think either will be a “slow play”.

I think the Irish staff is just a bit in between on whether they want to take a second running back. If they do, I expect one of the two to eventually land in the class. There is just the Numbers game that has to be figured out before a strong push is made.

@reid16: Any intel on what Dante had for breakfast this morning? lol

In all seriousness I wonder what your thoughts are on Limar vs Love. I’ve heard lots of people on the board say they’d rather take Love yet it seems like the recruiting services all seem to think Limar is better. What are your thoughts?

Cheers from Canada!

To expand on Limar versus Love, I have mixed feelings. Limar is a more natural running back right now. Love, on the other hand, brings dynamic speed and growth potential to the table which is super interesting long term. In reality, I’d love to have both of them if the numbers worked out.

Since Notre Dame already has a commitment with Sedrick Irvin Jr. in the class, I am more on board with taking the upside and position flexibility of Love. Irvin brings an outstanding baseline and I think gives you the ability to put gamble a little more on upside and traits if you take a second running back.

@billythekidnot Would you rather have a recruit that Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, etc. want/offered or have a recruit that a recruiting service evaluates/ranks high. Sometimes it seems ranking does not match college offers.

The recruit with the impressive offer list, without hesitation. Schools like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are consistently successful because they know how to identify talent and develop it. There is always some common ground with recruiting rankings to a degree because usually guys with obvious big time talent are going to be ranked high.

The subjectivity of those rankings, however, can have a lot of gaps.

Then there is also a huge disparity in rankings among the major recruiting platforms at times. The offer list seems to be much more consistent. Some players fall through the cracks but those really good programs usually do an outstanding job of identifying talent.

@nbaker13: How do you evaluate a recruit when the competition is inferior?

It can get tricky. That is truly the toughest part. One thing that has remained consistent with my time evaluating prospects for the NFL Draft is valuing traits. Production isn’t what translates. It’s the traits. Now, players who are freaky athletes aren’t always great football players but they usually are a common thread.

You have to evaluate players in a vacuum. That’s the best extremely difficult part of projecting from high school to college, especially with how much development is on the horizon for most athletes that age.

@bplence1189: Are you aware of any other 2023 targets that are currently working on scheduling spring visits?

If you go onto the message board, we have a pinned thread entitled “Notre Dame Visitor List” that has every verified campus visit updated to our knowledge. There are several recruits such as Hyattesville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic defensive lineman Jason Moore and Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle Samson Okunlola has informed Irish Breakdown that they are planning on visiting Notre Dame but have not finalized their travel plans. Those visits will be verified and added to the board as we get more intel!

@gideon_rosa04: What is one recruit that no matter what offers he receives or pushes colleges make, he’s completely locked in to Notre Dame? Drayk Bowen?

I think a couple players fit this description but you certainly named one in Merrillville (Ind.) Andean linebacker Drayk Bowen. I’d also put Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr,, Irvington (N.J.) High School safety Adon Shuler and Mentor (Ohio) High School defensive end Brenan Vernon in that description.

Notre Dame hasn’t had a huge problem with decommitments in general in the past. They recruit with the best of them, so for the most part, their commits also have a substantial offer list. I think some of the players I listed, however, also wouldn’t get swayed by any miscellaneous visit offers.

@cethclark60: Are there any 2023 recruits that ND is not in a good position to land anymore?

It is for a variety of reasons but Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Pre wide receiver Jalen Brown, Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad and Perkasie (Penn.) Pennridge linebacker Phil Picciotti fit the billing for different reasons.

Brown just doesn’t seem likely to leave the state of Florida, or the city of Miami for that matter. It isn’t so much that he didn’t like the Irish but that staying close to home made more sense for him. Muhammad is an interesting case.

The Irish Breakdown staff has been high on Muhammad but quite simply, the staff prefers a couple of their cornerbacks just a bit more.

Picciotti is another player that our staff was high on but the Notre Dame staff stopped recruiting after they received the commitment for Preston Zinter. He was the true MIKE backer that they preferred in the class.

@fitzy: First question I’ve posed — though I watch the podcast weekly. So, hoping to make it a worthwhile one to kick things off:

Harkening back to a local legend from where I reside in the region (219), the one and only Jeff Samardzija, do you foresee any current or prospective recruits who can be as productive of a two-sport athlete as Jeff was?

The easy answer would be 2023 Merillville (Ind.) Andean linebacker commit Drayk Bowen. He will be doing both football and baseball a part of the Irish program. It isn’t easy to make that balance work, especially with your traditional workload as a student, but Bowen certainly is talented enough at both sports. His management of juggling both will be an interesting situation to watch.

@burghfan60: When Notre Dame gives their pitch to recruits, would you say Marcus Freeman delivering that pitch is more impactful in terms of landing recruits or would say a committed player like Drayk Bowen giving his perspective/experience has an even bigger impact on closing the deal with new recruits and keeping other commits in South Bend like Keon Keely for example ?

Initially, the head coach has the much larger impact. From the perspective of Marcus Freeman specifically, he is not only a respective football mind with tremendous character but he also brings the background as a very successful player on the college level, who also spent some time on the NFL level. When you mesh all those things together, the perspective is substantial. His vision is massive to the sell.

From there, meshing with other committed players, as well as active players, can really close the deal. When you are selling a program, the people behind play a huge role. Recruiting should be a collective approach and it certainly appears to be the case with the new Notre Dame staff.

@robosgood: North Carolina ND fan here, I remember the podcast about getting back into Texas. Looks like we are doing well with Braylon James in the 2023 class. How about playing a Texas team every year like we play two California teams every year. Just a thought to increase the ND Brand in Texas. Thanks guys for everything y’all do. Y’all are the standard!

It’s an interesting idea. Notre Dame plays a national schedule so I would have no issue with the Irish having a matchup with. Texas based school - at least occasionally. The more you can show the brand, the better, especially if you can go into Texas and beat those programs consistently.

It may be hard logistically with the heavy influx of Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) foes on a year to year basis but it is definitely worth exploring. There are some rivalries that you want to keep consistently on the schedule but the Notre Dame reach should try to reach every region of the country, especially priority areas like Florida, California and Texas outside of the North.

@qkibs97: This is no way assuming there are silent commits, but what is a silent commit and why is it necessary? It’s a strange and honestly dumb concept to me. The only time I think it makes sense is when you tell the university you are committing and have a few days before your announcement.

A silent commit is exactly what is sounds like. Those recruits have made their commitment to their prospective staff but have not gone public with the commitment. The most usual reason for the silence is a plan of announcement.

Recruiting has become more and more about the glitz and media attention, so recruits often find creative ways to make that announcement. That process doesn’t usually stray past a couple weeks and is very dependent on the individual recruit.

@apegambino: As far as the non-NFL combine invites for us, who do you think had the best overall Pro Day this weekend?

It’s a close call between former defensive tackle Kurt Hinish and linebacker Drew White. It’d be hard to not include White in that conversation but I’d still defer to Hinish for the all around performance.

There were some preconceived notions about Hinish as being an undersized nose tackle with limited athletic upside. That’s an easy assumption to make for the style that Hinish plays. There is nothing flashy about him and he plays a position that does not ask him to stray outside of that style often... and he routinely did play around the 290-pound range during his Notre Dame career.

Hinish’s workout got off to a great start, weighing in at 302 pounds with better length than anticipated (77” wingspan). Then the athletic testing really impressed. Hinish posted a 4.96 second forty yard dash time, which was fantastic for his size. He also was pretty consistent across the board, posting a rock solid broad jump (8’8”), vertical jump (28”), short shuttle (4.46 seconds) and 3 cone (7.29). For comparison, his 10 yard split time was 1.72 seconds. That was just barely behind potential top ten pick in safety Kyle Hamilton (1.68 seconds).

To top it off, Hinish also showed off his impressive power, repping out 31 reps on the bench press. It was a very impressive showing from Hinish.

@mikewdriscoll72gmail-com: Have you noticed impact of Harry Hiestand on the offensive line yet? Fundamentals? Aggression?

Are they challenging the Defense front seven?

Yes, it was extremely apparent at the open practice. I would even be willing to say that the offensive line play I saw on Saturday was already better than any that I saw during the season last year, even with Jarrett Patterson out.

There is more of an emphasis on finishing blocks, showing increased effort and aggression throughout reps. They have a long ways to go but it is certainly encouraging through just five spring practices. There have been some worries that the defensive line isn’t having a great spring. In reality, the offensive line has just been substantially better than last spring.

@bruce-shearer: Assuming the offensive line improves as we hope, is there a chance that ND could have a 1,000-yard rusher in the 2022 season? Who would have the best shot at it?

I think most people would say that Chris Tyree would have the best chance and I am okay with that answer. However, after seeing the open practice, I am firmly drinking the Audric Estime kool-aid. I would not be shocked at all if he ends up being a substantial volume getter a part of the running back rotation.

The thing is, I don’t think there is much of a chance for a 1,000-yard rusher just because I think all of Tyree, Estime and Logan Diggs will share touches. If there was a surprise player to do so, however, I’d go with Estime. I think his size profile lends well to handing an increased workload.

