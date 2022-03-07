Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - March 7 Edition

Things in the recruiting world are starting to kick into gear despite the dead period. Travel plans are getting finalized, new offers are going out and the spring game is in firm sight.

This feels like the calm before the storm. The recruiting madhouse this spring and summer are going to be busy ones for the Notre Dame staff. On this week’s mailbag, we discuss recent news, new offers and of course ... Dante Moore.

gregorious329: Hey guys! Love the pods and recruiting/intel is second to none. Has ND changed their recruiting strategy with Dante Moore to more of a hard push now and if he doesn’t commit they open up the door for Vizzina?

I like the strategy overall so we’re not left standing at the altar but in my opinion D-Moore is a guy you wait for no matter what.

I’m not sure I’d say that the strategy has changed. Notre Dame has been operating that Dante Moore is the top priority all along, but they also like Christopher Vizzina and liked Jackson Arnold as well. Both can be true. Much has been made about quarterback recruiting in this cycle, but the theme at Irish Breakdown has been consistent for months, the Notre Dame staff wants Moore and has always wanted Moore.

Notre Dame has been striking the right chords with Moore and are in a really good place as it stands. The strategy seems to be working.

kishsquared: Are there any parts of Moore’s game that are concerning or would need improvement? If we ended up with Vizzina, what advantages would he bring over Moore, if any? I’m a new member of IB and I’m excited to be here – thanks for all you guys do!

Moore is a high school junior so clearly he isn’t a finished product. What gets you excited is how advanced he is for his age and the overall feel he has on the field.

The biggest improvement is going to be physically. Moore is on the thin side, which is to be expected for a high schooler. As he fills out his frame and adds strength, other parts of his game will take massive steps forward ... specifically arm strength (which is already very good).

Vizzina does bring a slightly better frame in comparison. Long term, there also might be a world where his arm strength is at a higher level than Moore’s. Overall, however, there really isn’t anything that Vizzina has over Moore other than size.

Dante is a long ways away from hitting his “ceiling” obviously but the kid is beyond impressive. The ceiling is massive.

mattygman:

1. What kind of player is Stanford for Braylon James?

2. Are the irish pursuing Boubacar Traore fiercely

3. After watching Love's film is he the clear number 2 running back for the staff?

Stanford is right near the top as it currently stands. Braylon James is a high academic kid who really values his education, and the long term outlook of what a school can provide for him. I’d give Notre Dame as good of a chance as anyone but Stanford is certainly a real player in this recruitment.

There hasn’t been much conversation about Traore. It seems like Notre Dame has put their sites on defensive lineman who project either as strong side defensive ends or inside long term. I’m not sure that Traore fits that description. I’d say that Notre Dame has their eyes set on a different board right now and I’m not sure Traore is a part of the strategy right now.

I’m not sure I would say that. Just basing an opinion off of Love’s film, the kid can clearly play. He brings an element to the game that the staff is clearly interested in - big play ability. I don’t think it changes the strategy in a vacuum. The team will still recruit players like Justice Haynes until he tells you no .... and maybe even after that. Clearly, however, the running back board is expanding.

Love brings a profile as a long and explosive athlete that may even have some long term vision at another position potentially. The staff is doing their due diligence at the position and is interested in bringing in another running back into the fold in 2023.

dtrollhunter: Ryan, what's Al Washington up to? We haven’t heard much about him on the road banging on Keon Keeley’s door trying to keep him off these visits. Any whispers?

The early feedback is that Coach Washington has been putting in great effort on the trail - and has already made four offers since coming on board. Just because you aren’t seeing a ton of movement on the surface doesn’t mean that things aren’t in motion.

Remember, the dead period hit just five days after Washington was officially hired and didn't end until a week ago. If Washington was banging on Keeley's door it would have been a violation. There is extreme optimism with that hire. The next couple of months should solidify that!

cethclark60: Ryan and Bryan do you believe the staff is pushing for another defensive line recruit at vyper? Or are they only pushing for a class of one vyper, one big end and two interior players?

It is a great question. Firstly, the recent offers for Desmond Umeozulu and Colton Vasek fall in line as strong side defensive ends long term despite lighter builds currently.

It would appear that Keon Keeley is the only true Vyper that will be a part of the 2023 class. The interesting conversation is Brenan Vernon, who of course is a commit who projects favorably to the big end spot. It seems, however, that Vernon’s recent weight gain might bring a new wrinkle into the conversation.

He’s rumored to be up near 285 pounds, which begs the question if he might be an interior fit long term. I think that that leaves the possibility for Notre Dame to bring on a second big end with some potential flexibility with Vernon. It has to be the right one however.

So in theory, that could change the numbers up a little bit. Ultimately, I think Notre Dame will take two players who they project to work inside exclusively. That still leaves the opportunity to bring in three “defensive ends” with the potential for Vernon to possibly grow into a three technique, or stay at strong side defensive end.

It opens up a ton of possibilities.

anceharbor: Thoughts on the two new edge offers and do you see ND being a player with either?

Notre Dame made a couple very interesting recent additions to the defensive end board, offering Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers standout Desmond Umeozulu and Austin (Texas) Westlake star Colton Vasek.

Now before people jump to conclusions about the implications of Keon Keeley and the uneasiness of why their offers came out, the two have nothing to do with one another. Notre Dame sees both Umeozulu and Vasek as strong side defensive ends long term and Keeley as a vyper. This is just about adding more talent to the room.

Umeozulu is a very intriguing football player. He boasts a long and athletic frame, moving like a player who is much smaller. Umeozulu is a true outside track winner who has some impressive burst for a player his size. He has the frame to add a substantial amount of weight down the line. This is an incredibly impressive athlete - with an extremely high ceiling.

Vasek’s game, stylistically speaking, looks a lot like Joey Bosa. He also boasts a long frame with a substantial amount of growth on the horizon. Vasek has been clearly coached extremely well by the Westlake staff. His hand usage is impressive for a Junior in high school and he also looks like he is controlled and comfortable navigating chaos. Don’t undersell the athleticism here. Vasek can really move for a player his size, bringing some impressive closing speed for a player this long. His long term outlook is extremely promising.

cethclark60: How do you feel about ND and Rodney Gallagher at this moment?

I feel about as good as anyone now just because recruiting hasn’t really been at the forefront for Gallagher up until now. He is also a notable basketball player who actually just won the Pennsylvania state championship on Friday. Gallagher scored 26 points in the championship game and won the game by nailing two free throws in the closing seconds of what had been a tie ball game.

That has taken up the majority of his attention. We will get a much better feel on Gallagher’s interest over the next couple months - especially when the visit schedule gets finalized.

scanman15: Who do you think is the next possible commit?

I talked briefly about this one last week. If I had to guess, I’d say that they are in tremendous shape with Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman offensive tackle Charles Jagusah. They are in a really good spot with the 6-6, 285-pounder.

