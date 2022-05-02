Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - Offense Edition - May 2

The recruiting world continues to heat up as we enter the month of May. Even with spring practice over there is still a lot to talk about, as recruiting never ends!

With so many great questions this week, we decided to break up the mailbag into two different segments, one centering on defensive recruits and the other one on offense. Notre Dame's offensive staff is still trying to catch up to the defense for the 2023 cycle but is now on a roll with two April commitments on that side of the ball.

As always, Irish Breakdown has you covered for all of your recruiting needs! The questions come from Irish Breakdown subscribers on the message board.

Let’s take a closer look at even more potential stars to keep an eye out for!

@hock: Hey Ryan, I would like to know if four stars wide receiver Tyler Williams out of Lakeland (Florida) has any interest in ND, and has he scheduled a visit yet?

Williams has not set up a visit to Notre Dame yet. He has expressed interest to the Irish Breakdown staff but until that visit is set up, it seems like a bit of a long shot. From a fit perspective, Williams does seem to value a lot of the typical things you would associate with Notre Dame: education, culture, and tradition. As it stands, he feels like a very hard pull out of the South. Actions speak louder than words at the end of the day. The good news is offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was at his high school on Friday and early reports are things went well.

@jerboski: Do you think we land Rico Flores?

It is just too early to tell. Flores, the talented wide receiver out of California, has a visit set up to Notre Dame the weekend of June 10th. That weekend is going to be a massive one with a ton of top-ranked recruits and targets on campus. That will be his first time in South Bend, which usually shows the extent of interest. Flores is a high academic young man and our sources indicate that the communication with Notre Dame is strong. He plans to make a commitment on July 3, so the visit will need to go really well if the Irish are going to have a chance to close on him by July 3.

@colin-mccan: Ricky Pearsall, wide receiver from Arizona State hit the transfer portal. He mentioned Notre Dame possibly being a destination for him. Is this him saying he would consider Notre Dame or is this Notre Dame actively recruiting him? His numbers don’t jump off the board for me, but I’m curious if you’ve heard anything regarding Notre Dame’s level of interest in him. Would he be a good addition to the 2022 roster? I’m assuming, maybe stupidly, that if Auburn and Florida have interest in him, there must be something he has to offer.

First of all, Pearsall is actually a really interesting player. He has some notable speed to him and has some awesome flashes overall uncovering intermediate-deep. If I was Notre Dame, I would absolutely explore the interest, which I’m sure they have at least talked about. Notre Dame is definitely looking for transfer in the portal, but the problem is right now the Irish don't have room to add another player. The portal deadline passed without any new players entering the portal, which means the Irish are over the 85 scholarship limit.

Pearsall is also a player who could also compete for some reps this fall potentially. So if the Irish can find room and if he's not looking for a big NIL pay day to make a decision, the Irish could potentially be a factor, but it's too early to know if they will be a legit player.

@johnarundel: On3 currently has Jaden Greathouse 74% to go to Texas…should we be worried? Any news on how his recruitment is going? He’s a must-get.

On3 also has Rodney Gallagher 87% to go to Penn State. The same questions from above apply here, hopefully, we can land both. Go Irish! ☘️

I wouldn’t be worried in either instance. For Greathouse specifically, Notre Dame was a little late to the recruitment, offering just this past January. Chansi Stuckey has come in and put the Irish in a very good situation. With his relationship with Greathouse and the impact of his recent visit to South Bend, I’d argue that Notre Dame is not only his leader at this point, but the Irish could be tough to beat, especially if he makes a return trip in June for an official.

The same can be said with slightly less confidence for Gallagher. After his recruitment was put on hold during basketball season, this past month was extremely busy on the trails for Gallagher. The Penn State talk has more to do with proximity to home than actual interest. Gallagher mentioned to the Irish Breakdown staff that his recent trip to South Bend was a “surprise in the best possible way.” The Irish are also in an excellent spot for Gallagher heading into the home stretch. His visit to Penn State this past weekend went well and the Nittany Lions are a legit player, but that percentage right now is way too high.

@jdeez: I know you guys are annoyed by it but we haven’t gotten a real Dante Moore Update in weeks!!!

From what I’ve heard the Notre Dame staff feels very confident, but anytime a player takes a visits there's always the risk that he falls in love with another program.

Let’s start with a breathing exercise - breathe in, breathe out. I promise this will be okay! The most up to date news I can give you, is that Notre Dame is still in the lead for Dante Moore like they have been for some time now. His timeline was always that he wanted to take his visits. The fact that he is already taking his official visits this early is also a positive.

Until someone can tell me who a favorite is for Moore aside from Notre Dame then I am not going to get worried. This was always a part of the process. As for LSU, I’m not worried, at all. I don’t buy that they are a legitimate contender for him.

This is Notre Dame’a recruitment to lose.

