Notre Dame Makes Final 4 List For Standout Wide Receiver Jaden Greathouse

Notre Dame has made the final four list for standout wide receiver Jaden Greathouse

Notre Dame is looking to land an elite group of pass catchers in the 2023 class, and Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse is a key part of making that happen. Greathouse had a great visit to Notre Dame last week, and now the Irish have made his list of four final schools.

Notre Dame made the list along with Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Greathouse had an outstanding junior season for the state champion Westlake squad. He hauled in 66 passes for 1,274 yards (19.3 YPC) and 20 touchdowns. That included 7 catches for 236 yards and three scores in the state championship victory over Denton (Texas) Guyer.

The 6-2, 210-pound receiver caught 69 passes for 1,145 yards (16.6 YPC) and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and 47 passes for 715 yards (15.2 YPC) and 10 touchdowns as a freshman.

Heading into his senior season, Greathouse has already caught 182 career passes for 3,134 yards (17.2 YPC) and 43 touchdowns.

Greathouse is ranked as the nation's No. 77 overall player and No. 12 receiver according to Rivals, and he ranks as the nation's No. 85 overall player and No. 4 receiver according to ESPN.

He currently has offers from his four finalists, as well as USC, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, Arkansas, Baylor, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Arizona State and Kansas.

Notre Dame already has a commitment from one Texas receiver in Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point standout Braylon James. Notre Dame also has a commitment from Denton (Texas) Guyer star receiver Peyton Bowen. Their pursuit of Greathouse is further evidence of Notre Dame's attempt to make the Longhorn State a major priority.

