Notre Dame Makes Final Three For Top 2023 Offensive Lineman

Notre Dame is still in search for its first commitment from a 2023 offensive lineman, and one of the top players on the board included the Fighting Irish in his final group of three schools. Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive tackle Sullivan Absher named Notre Dame, Clemson and NC State as his final three schools.

Absher is a 6-7, 285-pound tackle with the potential to be a swing player that could move inside as well. That versatility is one of the many things to like about Absher's game. Notre Dame has been on Absher for some time and he visited the Irish on January 29.

He's been high on Notre Dame for some time, and that only increased when Harry Hiestand returned as the offensive line coach.

“Coach Hiestand returning is really exciting,” Absher told Ryan Roberts back in January. “He coached guys like Zack Martin and Quenton Nelson, so he’s the best of the best.”

Absher told Irish Breakdown that Notre Dame was in his top group of five schools before he had even visited campus. Even before getting on campus he was well aware of Notre Dame's offensive line tradition.

“I think Notre Dame would be a great fit if I were to choose them," Absher told IB back in January. "The culture of Notre Dame is a no nonsense, hardworking brand, and that’s exactly how I like to hold myself as a football player, as well as student.

"I think I would fit perfectly as a player in the offense. Notre Dame likes to use long, athletic, fast tackles, and I feel I fit that perfectly.”

The South Point standout is ranked as the nation's No. 99 overall player in the country, the No. 8 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in North Carolina according to On3. He has an impressive offer list that includes his three finalists as well as Penn State, North Carolina, Stanford, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Duke.

