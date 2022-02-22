Notre Dame Making A Strong Early Impression On Talented 2024 Michigan Safety

Notre Dame already landed two talented safeties in the 2023 class, which has allowed the Irish staff to get a very early start on the nation's top 2024 prospects. One of the top early targets in the 2024 class is Harper Woods (Mich.) High School standout Jacob Oden.

Oden received his first Division 1 offer when he was in the 8th grade, and Notre Dame offered him last June after the talented sophomore impressed the staff during an on-campus workout.

First glance at Oden’s film shows his propensity for playmaking and creating turnovers, whether it’s stripping and punching the football from a ball carrier or snagging intended passes out of mid-air. What shows up next is his high football IQ and instincts, highlighted by the ability to play single high safety, bump and run coverage at cornerback and slot coverage within the same game.

As a sophomore, Oden allowed just one reception in nine games, but he's far from satisfied with his game.

“I’m a smart player and I feel like I can do it all on the football field,” Oden told Irish Breakdown. “We’re to get that to zero receptions allowed in my next two seasons. Right now, I’m running indoor track to improve my speed, footwork and technique.”

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has known about Oden going all the way back to his time at Cincinnati. That is when the two struck up a relationship that has continued to blossom upon his arrival at Notre Dame as the defensive coordinator and now head coach.

“Coach Freeman, that’s my guy. I’ve been talking to him going back to Cincinnati and we still talk," said Oden, who also has been in constant communication with safeties coach Chris O'Leary and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. “The two things I’m looking in the program that I ultimately choose are trust in the staff and second, the school has to feel like a second home for me.”

Oden's desire to play for coaches he trusts, and his high football IQ couldn't come as a surprise when you know his background. The young standout is the son of Harper Woods head coach Rod Oden, who is currently watching over the standout safety's development.

The younger Oden loves playing for his father and his father recognizes how special it is for him to be able to coach his son. Coaching his son is also a unique opportunity for the elder Oden.

“It’s definitely a different experience," Rod Oden said. "During my 20 years of coaching, I’ve helped a lot of players develop and reach their goals of playing college football. I just want to maximize this opportunity and help Jacob become the best he can be and make the right decision as well."

Both are highly dedicated to improving and helping Harper Woods make a deeper run in the Michigan Division 3 playoffs, and hopefully winning a state championship. The program has been impacted by issues with facilities and the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years. This off-season will be the first without impediment for player development within the program, and expectations for the upcoming season are high.

The family has already visited Notre Dame twice; with the June summer camp being visit number one and Notre Dame's early October matchup against Cincinnati being visit number two.

Oden and his father expect to make visit number three for Notre Dame's April 23rd Blue-Gold Game.

“Notre Dame is a very impressive place," the elder Oden noted. "What they do the players when they’re there and after they’re done with the game is remarkable.”

Oden has already received offers from the Irish, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Michigan State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Louisville, West Virginia, Maryland, Cincinnati and Syracuse.

Notre Dame has been able to dip into the state of Michigan for some impact players over the last decade, and it will look to do that even more in the 2023 and 2024 classes, with Oden being one of those players.

