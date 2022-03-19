Marquis Gallegos Earns An Offer From Notre Dame, Spring Visit To Follow

During Notre Dame's Pot of Gold push there was clearly a desire to get in early with a high number of defensive backs as the Fighting Irish staff looks to restock the depth chart. One of the talented prospects to get an offer during that push is West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade safety Marquis Gallegos.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary handed out the offer to Gallegos, who was one of several talented defensive backs to hear from the Irish. O'Leary is working to rebuild a safety depth chart that will need to be completely overhauled in a very short period of time, as the Irish are poised to lose at least half of its current depth chart by the time the 2024 class arrives on campus.

Gallegos clearly has a strong early interest in Notre Dame. The talented defensive back has already set a visit to campus, which is slated for the April 23rd Blue-Gold Game.

Gallegos currently boasts five reported offers, including Notre Dame, Washington, California, Colorado and Fresno State. The California product has received four of the five offers since the new year, receiving his first official offer from Fresno State on August 22nd.

The 6-1, 170-pound safety is currently underrated on the major recruiting platforms, only ranked as it stands by Rivals, although only as a three-star. His game does not match the ranking, worthy of much higher marks.

Gallegos had a huge sophomore campaign for the Eagles program, finishing second on the team with 72 total tackles from his safety position. He also led the team with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Gallegos became a playmaker when he got his hands on the football, leading to 245 interception return yardage and three touchdowns.

He joins a talented group of confirmed attendees for the Blue-Gold game.

