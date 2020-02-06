Midwest Holds The Key For Notre Dame's 2021 Class

Notre Dame always has been, always will be and always should be a national program on the recruiting trail. But how well the Irish do in the base region truly holds the key to how good the Notre Dame class will be each year. The base region I’m referring to is Indiana, the states that border the Hoosier state (Illinois, Michigan, Ohio) and the state of Pennsylvania.

Think about who Notre Dame’s best players have been in the last decade, the vast majority have been from the base region.

Jaylon Smith, Tyler Eifert, Zack Martin, Nick Martin, Sheldon Day, Drue Tranquill and Asmar Bilal were all from Indiana.

Will Fuller, Mike McGlinchey and Josh Adams were from Pennsylvania.

Julian Love, Cole Kmet, Darius Fleming, Chris Watt and Miles Boykin were all from Illinois.

Khalid Kareem was from Michigan and DeShone Kizer was from Ohio.

Eight of Notre Dame’s expected 22 starters in 2020 are from this region, a list that includes Robert Hainsey, Daelin Hayes, Liam Eichenberg, Tommy Kraemer, Ade Ogundeji, Shaun Crawford, Houston Griffith and Kurt Hinish.

The problem for Notre Dame has been the Midwest hasn’t always been strong, and the Irish haven’t been able to rely on that region to provide impact talent year after year. Only two of Notre Dame’s 17 signees in the 2020 class were from the Midwest (Michael Carmody, Rylie Mills).

The good news for Notre Dame in 2021 is it’s a strong year in the Midwest, and if the Irish can finish strong in the region it could serve as the foundation of a class that has a chance to be the best of the Brian Kelly era.

Notre Dame has already begun to tap into that talent, with Avon (Ind.) High School star offensive tackle Blake Fisher, Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Bolingbrook (Ill.) High School safety Justin Walters already committing to the Irish. Fisher and Styles are Top 100 recruits, and Styles is the first offensive skill player to commit to Notre Dame since Kizer back in the 2015 class.

Let’s take a look at the base region states and what they offer Notre Dame in 2020.

MICHIGAN

Going into the state of Michigan and landing players is never easy, and the loss to the Wolverines last fall certainly didn’t help, but the Notre Dame staff is working hard in the state. If that hard work pays off the Irish will add impact players to the roster.

There are five current players from the state with offers, and two talented offensive linemen are high on the board for Notre Dame. Clarkston (Mich.) High School blockers Rocco Spindler and Garrett Dellinger are top targets for the Irish.

Anytime a discussion about the “ideal class” is brought up Spindler is certainly a priority name. Spindler is a Top 100 player and the top target at guard for the Irish. If Notre Dame can upset the Wolverines and land Spindler he would combine with Fisher to give the Irish a chance to have a truly elite OL haul. He is certainly a must-get recruit for Notre Dame, and it would be a true coup for Jeff Quinn to add him to the class.

North Carolina running back Will Shipley is the name everyone talks about at running back, and it’s understandable, but the staff is also pushing hard for West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School star Donovan Edwards. 247Sports and Rivals both rank him among the top 60 players in the country, and the Irish staff has made him a priority. If both Edwards and Shipley wanted to join the class I believe the staff would take that in a heart beat.

Notre Dame has also offered East Lansing (Mich.) wide receiver Andrel Anthony, but Spindler and Edwards are the must-gets from Michigan.

OHIO

Notre Dame has done well in the state when it comes to offensive linemen, with four natives of the Buckeye State currently filling the depth chart up front (Eichenberg, Kraemer, John Dirksen, Zeke Correll).

Landing Styles - an Ohio State legacy - was huge for Notre Dame in so many ways, and landing him could open the door for other players from the state.

The Irish recently offered Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle defensive back Devonta Smith. Listed as a cornerback, Smith actually plays safety for the Lancers. He’s on the small side, but he is a quick, fluid athlete that is a strong tackler for someone that is 5-10 and 175 pounds. He shows cornerback traits on film, including easy transition ability and impressive ball skills, but he could also play the nickel and safety positions at the next level.

If Notre Dame misses out on its top running back targets it could quickly turn to Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon four-star back Corey Kiner, who is ranked No. 108 nationally by 247Sports. Kiner is much more than a consolation prize for any team that lands him.

ILLINOIS

Illinois has been good to Notre Dame, with All-American cornerback Julian Love, standout wide receiver Miles Boykin and potential first-round 2020 NFL Draft pick Cole Kmet coming from the state in recent seasons.

Landing Walters was a key foundational piece to the secondary class. He’s a three-star recruit right now, but so was Love when he committed to Notre Dame. There’s a reason Notre Dame’s staff made Walters a priority so early, they saw the film and they know this young man can flat out play.

To read my film breakdown on Walters CLICK HERE.

There is another player from the state that has yet to receive an offer, but I would actually like to see him get offered by the staff. That player is Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel safety Benjamin Perry. A three-star recruit with an unimpressive offer list, Perry has film that tells me a completely different story. He’s a safety in high school, but I could see Perry easily growing into a difference maker at rover for Notre Dame.

Perry is long, smooth and he packs a punch. When I watch his film its easy to see the comparison to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah when he was a senior in high school. Perry has a bit more length, but I couldn’t help but see the similarities. I even went back and re-watched Owusu-Koramoah’s film to see if I was recalling it correctly, and when I compared the film again I felt even better about the comparison.

Defensive coordinator Clark Lea has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to who he does or doesn’t offer, but if it were up to me Perry is someone that I would offer right away, assuming the academics and everything else check out well. He’s a player that I would really like to see added to the 2021 class for Notre Dame.

INDIANA

Notre Dame has already landed the top player from the state of Indiana, which it did this summer when Fisher committed. A borderline five-star talent, Fisher is one of the nation’s best blockers, and if the staff puts together an elite OL haul he will serve as the foundation, and a key recruiter for that group.

Notre Dame is also recruiting Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis defensive back Daylan Carnell. The in-state athlete could play corner or safety at the next level, and I like his versatility. He is long and rangy and projects to be a good cover player at safety, or a physical run defender at cornerback. Landing players that can play several different positions is always beneficial, and that’s what I see with Carnell.

The latest intel I’ve gathered is the staff really likes Carnell as a player and a young man, but he does have some academic work to do if he wants to be in the class. I expect the staff to stay involved with him until his next round of standardized test scores come back. Once that happens we'll have a better idea which direction they will move with the talented in-state defender.

