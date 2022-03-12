Notre Dame Adds A Very Important Player To The Blue-Gold Game Visitor List

Notre Dame is getting a Blue-Gold Game visit from Monroe Freeling, one of the nation's best offensive tackles

The visitor list for the Blue-Gold Game continues to fill up with talented recruits for Notre Dame, both committed and uncommitted alike. 2023 Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy offensive tackle Monroe Freeling informed the Irish Breakdown staff that he would make his return on April 23rd for the game.

This will be Freeling’s first trip back to South Bend since he attended the Notre Dame Junior Day in January. The 6-7, 285-pound blindside protector boasts 25 reported offers, including the likes of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Miami (Fla.) and Michigan, among others.

Freeling is a near consensus Top 100 recruit across the major recruiting platforms. He peaks at No. 39 on the On3 ranking. Freeling is also well regarded by both 247Sports and ESPN, where he currently sits at No. 96 and No. 92 respectively.

The talented offensive tackle has been a priority for some time, and that has only been strengthened with the return of Harry Hiestand as offensive line coach. Freeling has been incredibly complimentary of Hiestand thus far, who has even made the trip to see him play basketball this past winter.

Notre Dame is looking to land an elite group of blockers in Hiestand's first season back with the Irish, and there is no question that Freeling is an integral part of making that happen.

Notre Dame is off to a red hot start on the recruiting trail, sitting with the top ranked class in 2023 by 247Sports and Rivals. They currently hold nine total commitments in the class and expect to continue to strengthen that group tremendously over the next couple of months.

Freeling’s return is a huge boost for the program who still awaits their first offensive line commitment in the cycle in the 2023 class.

