Recruiting: Early 2021 Names To Know - Linebacker/Defensive Back

Notre Dame did not sign a linebacker for the 2020 class. It will be important to find highly talented players to restock the depth chart. In the secondary, Notre Dame needs impact talent at cornerback and safety. So far Notre Dame identified several key prospects that will be major targets throughout the 2021 recruiting campaign.

Notre Dame will likely take a couple of linebackers this coming year, and they are just getting started on the list of players they like. Thus, the linebacker list is little more fluid than any other. With today’s college game being so run-pass option oriented, teams must be careful which linebackers they bring into a program because speed is of the utmost importance to cover athletic signal callers and also be able to cover in space. Here’s a look at the starting point for Irish linebacker recruiting.

LINEBACKER

Barrett Carter, 6-1, 210, Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett — A true sideline-to-sideline player, Carter will be one of Dixie’s top 2021 linebacker prospects. Carter could play inside or outside linebacker at the college level, and his list of offers displays his talent. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Florida, Florida State, Duke, and Georgia Tech represent most of his top offers. Carter possesses the grades for Notre Dame, so look for the Irish to continue to ardently pursue the Peach State prospect.

Carter is a four-star recruit and the No. 31 player in the country according to Rivals.

Zavier Carter, 6-4, 195, Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter — Attending one of Atlanta’s top academic schools, Carter is a rising prospect with the natural athleticism to play multiple positions in college. Carter’s burst off the snap of the football is rare, he’s been well coached to use his hands to defeat blocks (uncommon for high school defensive ends), and despite being a speed player Carter will lay the boom!

Carter’s speed and overall athleticism could lead him to playing wide receiver, strong safety or linebacker, with the latter being where most coaches believe he will finally land. With Carter’s combination of talent and academics, his offer list includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Pittsburgh. Look for the Irish to really take a long look at Carter.

Carter is a four-star recruit and the No. 89 player in the country according to 247Sports.

Branden Jennings, 6-3, 225, Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood — A very physical downhill linebacker, Jennings already visited Notre Dame unofficially. Whether Jennings plays college football at inside or outside linebacker is yet to be determined, but he is talented enough to play either.

Jennings is also an instinctive player, and does well playing in the ‘trash’ of the tackle box; the more bodies and hitting that’s going on, the more Jennings excels. Florida State and Texas A & M were a couple of the programs he was most associated with early in his recruiting process. Stanford, Duke, Michigan, Miami, Auburn, LSU, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Ohio State represent some of the prime contenders for Jennings’ services.

Jennings is the No. 39 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite board and is a consensus four-star recruit.

Tyler McLaurin, 6-2, 210, Bolingbrook (Ill.) — A teammate of Notre Dame target Justin Walters (see below), McLaurin recently made a name for himself as coaches and scouts stopped by Bolingbrook to see his teammate, McLaurin’s tape also stood out. A player with the frame to fill out into 230-pound inside linebacker, McLaurin could play WILL or MIKE. Two of McLaurin’s traits will transfer to the college level quite well. First, he’s an excellent blitzer. McLaurin finds a way to shoot a gap at the perfect time. Second, he’s a natural pass defender.

A college program could utilize McLaurin as a nickel linebacker much the same way Notre Dame utilized Jack Lamb this past season. McLaurin is also physical in the run game, but he needs added weight like most high school players to be an every down college linebacker. Programs that already offered McLaurin include Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa State, Indiana, Illinois, and Cincinnati. As for the Irish, Notre Dame has been recruiting McLaurin for a while. With a GPA over 4.0, it’s not surprising that Notre Dame began recruiting McLaurin. Northwestern is also taking a look at him as well.

Cornerback recruiting is further along, but the following represent some of the best bets to end up Irish. Notre Dame needs to sign at least two high level cornerbacks for the class of 2021.

CORNERBACK

Ceyair Wright, 6-1, 175, Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola — A fluid athlete that returns kickoffs and punts, Wright’s athletic skills could allow him to play wide receiver or in the secondary during his college career. Perhaps Wright’s biggest attribute is his ability to come out of his back pedal and break on the football. That’s why he’s most likely going to play cornerback in college. Wright took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame for the Echoes weekend. Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, Arizona State, Arizona, BYU, and Nebraska represent major offers for Wright. Look for Notre Dame to be a major player for Wright.

Wright is a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 179 player in the country.

Daylan Carnell, 6-1, 195, Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis — One of Indiana’s top prospects, Carnell already visited Notre Dame multiple times. Carnell continues to get bigger and stronger, so he could be a boundary cornerback or eventually move to safety. Short-area quickness and long arms provide Carnell the ability to play against smaller wide receivers or be physical with bigger wide receivers. Either way, Carnell is a play maker that college programs will continue to look for. Being able to play multiple positions, as an added bonus, provides college coaches flexibility they covet. Notre Dame, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue and Iowa are some of the prime contenders.

Carnell is a four-star recruit according to Rivals.

Jakailin Johnson, 6-0, 170, St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet — One of Notre Dame’s earliest defensive offers, Johnson is a teammate of Notre Dame 2020 signee Jordan Johnson (not related). Much like his older namesake, Johnson’s athletic skills jump out immediately when watching film. Johnson breaks on the football like an elite defensive back should; his length allows him to deflect passes other defensive backs simply will not reach.

Also a willing tackler, Johnson is the package college programs want with a field cornerback. Speed, height, length, and a physical demeanor. Ohio State and Notre Dame appear to be the best bets, but it’s early. Oregon, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, Georgia, Nebraska and Oklahoma are all in pursuit.

Johnson is a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 51 player in the country.

Dyson McCutcheon, 5-11, 160, Claremont (Calif.) Bishop Amat — Playing running back and cornerback in high school, McCutcheon has many of the same attributes his father, Daylon McCutcheon, possessed coming out of high school. His father played cornerback for USC before entering the NFL and donning a Cleveland Browns jersey (1999-2006).

The younger McCutcheon has long arms and the short-area burst needed to be a college cornerback, and that’s where he will likely play. He’s already visited Notre Dame, and the Irish are definitely a contender. USC recently offered and are likely the biggest threat to Notre Dame or any other program that recruits McCutcheon. Arizona, BYU, Duke, Washington State, and Oregon State also offered.

Notre Dame is just as thin at safety as it is at cornerback. At least two players will be needed, and do not rule out taking a third. Notre Dame has done a very good job of identifying top safety talent with a sincere interest in playing for the Irish, and here are the best bets as it stands today.

Safety

Justin Walters, 6-2, 175, Bolingbrook (Ill.) — An exceptional student, Walters has already visited Notre Dame and Michigan, two schools that figure to be heavily involved with his recruitment. Look for Walters to end up staying closer to home and playing in or near the Midwest. Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan State, Iowa State and Kentucky are some of the other programs involved. A very versatile safety with the speed to cover in space and hit like an in-the-box safety, Walters fits today’s defenses attempting to defend the spread.

Derrick Davis, 6-1, 185, Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway — Davis is definitely of the most instinctive and athletic defensive players in the country. A big hitter and adept run defender, Davis adds to his skillset a savvy ability to read quarterbacks and break on the ball like a cornerback. Davis possesses great open-field speed, which allows him to make plays other safeties simply cannot. A good student with offers from Notre Dame and Duke, he also earned offers from national powers Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State. Penn State and Pittsburgh will try to keep him close to home, but Davis definitely deserves the title of a national recruit.

Davis is a four-star recruit and the No. 35 player in the country.

Xamarion Gordon, 6-2, 190, Downey (Calif.) Warren — A big safety with the ability to punish ball carriers, Gordon’s recruitment blew up during his junior campaign. USC, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Arizona State are amongst the offers he received since the beginning of the 2019 season.

A rare skill set that includes the ability to hit and play the run like a linebacker, yet he’s played cornerback and safety in high school with good success. Gordon can be a Swiss Army knife as it relates to a defensive coordinator moving him all over the field. With his all-around talent, look for the Irish to continue to recruit Gordon hard and be a major player for his services.

Devin Kirkwood, 6-3, 175, Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra — A very long and rangy athlete, Kirkwood plays cornerback and safety in high School. Kirkwood can cover and he can lay a lick. He could end up playing cornerback, but safety might be the best option. His physical style and long frame would be great fits for free safety. USC, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Utah, Michigan and Arizona are some of the programs that offered Kirkwood.