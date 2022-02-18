Irish Breakdown TV: Recruiting Needs For Notre Dame In The 2023 Class - Defense Edition

Breaking down the needs for Notre Dame on the offensive recruiting trail in the 2023 class

Notre Dame is off to a red hot start on the 2023 recruiting trail, and thus far it's been the defense that has driven that fast start. Notre Dame already has two defenders that are ranked as five-star rankings on the 247Sports composite list and five are ranked as Top 100 recruits according to Rivals.

Even with that fast start Notre Dame still has plenty of room left to add more defenders. If Notre Dame wants to close the gap and hold onto its No. 1 ranked class it needs to keep adding more players to the class on both sides of the ball, and that includes the defense.

In our latest show we break down the needs for Notre Dame in the 2023 class and discuss top players on the board.

We begin the show by discussing how good the defensive class already is for Notre Dame.

Next we discuss the defensive line, which is off to a tremendous start with Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon. We discuss what remaining needs the Irish have and the ideal number of players, plus the type of prospects Notre Dame needs to add to the class. There is a "dream class" for Notre Dame along the defensive line, and we discuss what that would be and why it's quite possible the Irish staff are able to get that done.

Linebacker is an interesting position because Notre Dame has already met its minimum numbers need. That puts the staff in position to focus on adding top level players without having to worry about meeting numbers objectives.

The secondary is still very much a work in progress from a numbers standpoint, but the quality of the talent on board is already highly impressive. We discuss what remains for Notre Dame, with cornerback getting much of the attention.

