Recruiting: News and Notes

Notre Dame Echoes Weekend: Jump Start to 2021 Recruiting

Notre Dame used to bring in a who’s who list of recruits for its annual banquet weekend. Players like Jerome Bettis, Bryant Young and Jim Flanigan were the level of recruits being brought in. They were seniors. Now, younger prospects are the primary focus.

Hard not to begin with one of the top offensive linemen regardless of class. Irish commitment Blake Fisher, a 6-6, 330-pound offensive tackle from Avon (Ind.) High School, will be heading to South Bend this weekend. The long-time Notre Dame pledge is no stranger to South Bend, nor is he shy about recruiting other top prospects. Every time Fisher steps on the Notre Dame campus, Irish fans should be happy. Fisher recently took to Twitter to tweet a photo that would not only excite Irish fans, but Irish coaches.

This Twitter picture is of Langdon Tengwall, Rocco Spindler, and Fisher. Tengwall and Spindler are two of the nation’s premiere offensive linemen in the 2021 class, with Tengwall from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel and Spindler from Clarkston (Mich.) High School. While constantly communicating with other recruits is nice, Fisher actually seems to be making some headway.

Even Irish running back commitment Chris Tyree re-tweeted Fisher’s original post of the three offensive linemen. Then again, Tyree should want those three to come to South Bend, as they would be opening holes for him to run through! Joining Fisher in South Bend with be two more prominent 2021 prospects.

Perhaps one of Notre Dame’s top recruits regardless of position will be Ceyair Wright, a 6-1, 175-pound cornerback/athlete from Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola. The California target could help reload an Irish cornerback depth chart that will be quite thin at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Here’s a look at Wright’s junior film via Hudl:

Wright possesses a blend of natural athleticism and speed coveted by teams across the country. He also attends one of the better high schools within the Los Angeles area. Wright wanted to visit Notre Dame for a football game, but that did not work out. Thus, his trip to South Bend this weekend.

“Did not get a chance to see a football game because of travel time,” Wright said of his original plans to see Notre Dame. “Therefore attending a bowl practice was the next alternative.”

Of course, Notre Dame has its first bowl practice this morning. Wright seems to be conscious of the recruiting process, but he’s still deciding on official visits.

“No I have not scheduled any official visits. I will be visiting Northwestern while I’m in town (to visit Notre Dame) as well.”

While Northwestern should be considered a threat because Wright will see the Evanston, Ill. program up close, it should also be noted that due to Northwestern’s academic prowess it’s a good sign that Wright is serious about his academic aspirations. One more important 2021 prospect will be headed to Notre Dame, and it’s one Irish fans should know well.

Like Fisher, Athens (Ga.) Academy athlete Deion Colzie already made his commitment to Notre Dame. At 6-4, 205, the Georgia native could play a number of positions at the college level, but was recruited by the Irish to play wide receiver. Despite playing at the 1A level, it’s still Georgia high school football. Here’s a look at Colzie’s junior film.

Take note of how well Colzie changes direction. It’s a rare skill set for such a tall player.

While Notre Dame’s first big recruiting weekend changed over the years, one thing did not: elite talent being brought in to gain a better perspective of what Notre Dame can offer. Stay tuned to Irish Maven for more recruiting coverage.

