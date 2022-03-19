Notre Dame Offers Standout Two-Way Standout Jaylen Mbakwe

Notre Dame offered one of the best two-way players in the country, 2024 athlete Jaylen Mbakwe

Get great athletes and let their physical skills define where they fit, that’s the strategy the Notre Dame staff seems to be carrying out in many instances on the recruiting trail. Notre Dame's 2023 board is littered with such prospects, and this week during its Pot of Gold push the Notre Dame staff offered one of the best two-way players in the 2024 class, Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville star Jaylen Mbakwe.

Depending on the program, Mbakwe is being targeted at either wide receiver or cornerback. Notre Dame is eyeing the latter, loving his skills to make a huge impact on the defensive side of the football.

Corners coach Mike Mickens identified Mbakwe early and has done his due diligence to get into the conversation early.

“I talk to Notre Dame every Wednesday,” Mbakwe said. “They are good conversations and it was pretty cool getting an offer from them.”

Exciting times for the talented playmaker, Mbakwe has been enjoying the humbling process. A whirlwind to a degree, he has enjoyed getting to know all the various programs and coaches so far.

“The recruiting process has been amazing at this point," he said. “It has been a great experience getting to know a lot more about the ins and outs of the universities.”

Mbakwe is a two-way star who has already gotten the attention of some of the premier programs in all of college football. Coming off just his sophomore season, he already sports 20 reported offers to his credit. Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC and LSU are a few of the early headliners.

On defense, Mbakwe recorded two interceptions and broke up six passes for the 15-0 state champions. Offensively he was impactful, hauling in 36 receptions for 677 yards and nine touchdowns. Mbakwe also averaged 11.8 yards per punt return.

The 5-11, 170-pound playmaker is well regarded early by Rivals, sitting as the No. 87 player nationally and the No. 14 athlete.

An academically driven recruit, Mbakwe has his standards for what will make a great fit for him. There are quite a few things on his list that need to be checked.

“I am looking for a good nursing program, track and field teams and great coaching ... things of that nature,” Mbakwe explained.

Times are sure to get crazier as visit schedules start to get finalized. As of now, Mbakwe is open to all opportunities.

“As of right now, Oklahoma is my only visit," Mbakwe said of upcoming travel plans. "I’m open to exploring all schools right now. I’m just exploring my options.”

Options will not be an issue. Mbakwe brings a level of talent that will be coveted across the country. Getting the Alabama product on campus in the near future will be a huge opportunity to make an early impression.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter