Notre Dame Offers Alabama Defensive Lineman Connor Knight

Notre dame defensive line coach Al Washington added another talented defensive lineman to the Fighting Irish 2023 target board on Wednesday, offering Pinson Valley (Al.) standout defensive tackle Connor Knight.

The Irish offer was the 30th reported offer for Knight, joining the likes of Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Kentucky, Missouri and Oregon State, among others. Things have started to heat up since the new year, marking 24 offers since January 1st for the talented defensive lineman.

The 6-3, 275 pounder is currently unranked on every major recruiting service outside of 247Sports, which has him currently sitting as a three star and the No. 602 player nationally, as well as the No. 78 defensive lineman. Judging by the quickly growing offer sheet, Knight is a player who could see a steady rise on the recruiting rankings over the next few months.

Knight was a pivotal member of a 10-4 Pinson Valley squad that finished 5-2 in their league and secured a playoff berth for the twelfth straight season. During his three seasons as a part of the program, the program has gone 33-9 overall.

Defensive line recruiting has gotten off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle, already securing the commitments of five star defensive end Keon Keeley and top 100 strong side defensive end Brenan Vernon. Notre Dame has set their sights on continuing to add to the talent up front, specifically with a size profile that could translate inside long term.

A brand new name for Notre Dame fans to know, Knight’s skill set transcends his recruiting ranking early. Coach Washington sees something in the Alabama native that made this offer an interesting one to watch.

