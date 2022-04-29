Notre Dame Offers Texas Tech Cornerback Commit

Notre Dame is still in search of cornerbacks to fill out its top-ranked 2023 recruiting class, and the staff expanded the board today by offering Waxahachie (Texas) High School standout Calvin Simpson-Hunt. The 6-0, 175-pound cornerback is currently committed to Texas Tech.

The Irish have been looking to add corners even before losing former commit Justyn Rhett, and the need to find more players to pursue intensified after Rhett was out of the class. Corners coach Mike Mickens and the rest of the defensive staff have been scouring the country for corners that are good enough to earn offers, but they have been picky.

He has become a hot target in recent weeks, with Notre Dame jumping in with an offer today. He was offered by Utah this week and he earned offers from Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Baylor in March.

Simpson-Hunt is a consensus four-star recruit that ranks as the nation's No. 108 overall player according to On3. He is ranked No. 204 overall by 247Sports. The Waxahachie standout cover man also has offers from Oregon, Stanford, TCU, Louisville, Arizona State, Washington State, Vanderbilt and Houston.

Simpson-Hunt committed to Texas Tech on Nov. 22, 2021.

