Notre Dame Has Caught The Attention Of Elite LB Adarius Hayes

You will have a tough time finding a program that has recruited linebacker better than Notre Dame has since Marcus Freeman arrived in January 2021. The Irish staff is already working to land top backers in the 2024 class, and that led them to Largo (Fla.) High School standout Adarius Hayes.

Hayes was one of a number of prospects to land an offer during Notre Dame's Pot of Gold push, but there aren't many better prospects on the board than him. Notre Dame might have just offered Hayes, but the staff has been on him for much longer.

“I have been speaking with Coach Chad (Bowden) and Coach (Brian) Mason so far,” Hayes said. “We have been developing a good relationship.”

Hayes has been in awe over the attention on the recruiting trails. The opportunity that is being offered is surreal to the talented defender.

“It’s been a blessing and I continue to be blessed for all that has happened to me,” Hayes explained.

Hayes was an absolute menace for the Largo program as a sophomore, pacing the squad with 102 total tackles and 18 tackles for loss in 11 games. The talented defender also had a sack and two pass breakups, while also catching two passes for 36 yards on the offensive side of the football.

The 6-4, 210-pound linebacker is already grabbing the attention of several high level national powers. His offer list includes the likes of Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and Tennessee, among others.

He is a consensus Top 100 recruit by every major recruiting service that has released rankings at this point. Hayes peaks as the No. 34 player nationally according to On3, including being ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the country. His linebacker rating is also the same on Rivals, where he comes in as the No. 42 overall player.

Hayes is working through the process the best he can. The attention has been a lot but he has done his best to evaluate schools amongst the chaos. He does, however, have some things that

“Some of the things that I’m looking at for the next level is the quality of the program and how they develop their players all around,” noted the Top 100 backer.

While he is still evaluating all the attention, the visit list hasn’t quite materialized yet. It is something that he is absolutely excited to explore.

“I’m planning visits with my parents. We haven't quite made anything official but I would love to go visit anywhere right now to see all the schools who have shown interest!”

Hayes represents a potential game changer on the second level. With outstanding length and athleticism, he is poised to take an even higher leap on the recruiting trails. Notre Dame will have to hit it out of the park to be in contention.

