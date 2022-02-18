The Challenge Of Playing In Texas Makes Peyton Bowen A Better Player

Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen puts in a lot of hard work to thrive in Texas, which makes him a better player

With the off-season fully upon us, football players across all levels are already preparing for their next season by improving their games and perfecting their craft. For Notre Dame 2023 safety commit Peyton Bowen, playing in Texas demands that he constantly keeps him at the top of his game. From in-season challenges to off-season preparation, the Denton (Texas) Guyer product is always pushing himself to his highest level.

“The games are like training because you are playing against the best talent," Bowen told IB contributor Brian Smith about playing in Texas. "I think we produce the most D1 athletes, NFL players and players like that. Going against competition like that for sixteen weeks if you make the state championship, a whole NFL season ... playing against competition like that every week makes you one hundred times better.”

The length of the schedule and depth of talent can be a daunting task. The saying “iron sharpens iron” means something different in the Lone Star State.

“For example, in the state championship game, we played against a Clemson commit, Cade Klubnik, who won All State quarterback and stuff like that,” Bowen explained. “We have players on MaxPreps All Americans and stuff like that so I mean, it shows that Texas is a different ballgame and the competition is unreal.”

It’s true, on a week to week basis the competition speaks for itself. In that very same game against Austin (Texas) Westlake and Klubnik, his main target out wide is another Top 100 caliber 2023 recruit in wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, who Notre Dame has been in contact with as well.

Defensively, Westlake also boasts 2022 Texas defensive end commit Ethan Burke. On a weekly basis you’re seeing players like 2022 Texas safety and offensive lineman commits Austin Jordan and Neto Umeozulu, as well as future Texas A&M offensive lineman Kam Dewberry. The talent comes at you in waves.

Success against players of that caliber doesn’t start and end with what you see Saturday nights. While extremely cliche, the off-season is truly where champions are made. There isn’t just one part of the process either - a lot goes into the equation.

As for what Bowen thinks is the toughest part, it’s everything.

“The stamina part, constantly doing stuff because it isn’t football conditioning,” said Bowen. “It’s like track condition almost, running constantly, getting those workouts in and most people are doing other training during the off-season like 7 on 7 which has its wear and tear so it is all about stamina.”

That recipe for success continues into this offseason, heading into what promises to be a noteworthy final chapter for Bowen as a part of the Guyer program. With fellow four star standouts in Oklahoma quarterback commit Jackson Arnold and Notre Dame safety target Ryan Yaites returning, the team has high expectations coming off a 14-2 campaign with a 40-21 loss to Westlake in the state title game.

It is clear that Bowen is doing the little things to change that outcome this time around. The process has already begun ... one day at a time.

