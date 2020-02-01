Recruiting: Notre Dame Pushing For Top 100 Texas Offensive Tackle

One of Notre Dame’s top offensive tackle targets comes from the Lone Star State, and the Irish are trying to earn his services over a bevy of offers from the nation’s elite programs.

When LSU, Texas, Baylor, Texas A & M, Oklahoma, Oregon and Ohio State offer a player, the competition for that player’s services will be intense. Such is the case for Richmond (Texas) Forster star blocker Reuben Fatheree Jr.

Coming from a family of athletes, the 6-8, 305-pound Fatheree plays basketball and football for Forster. His sister is a college athlete, his mother was a college athlete, and his father is even a high school basketball coach. Indeed, the Forster household knows sport.

“Reuben plays the football season at about 305,” Reuben Fatheree, Sr. said. “For basketball, he plays at 295, 300.”

One of the best ways to witness a player’s true athleticism comes from watching that football player go onto the basketball court. Here’s a look at Fatheree’s basketball highlights, which display how important his seven-foot-one wingspan can be.

The father and mentor of the young offensive tackle did not follow just one college football program growing up, and still watches many different teams.

“We root for the underdogs,” Mr. Fatheree admitted, but they are open to just about any game on television. We watch Notre Dame, the Longhorns, A & M, whatever games are on.”

Young Reuben will be faced with a difficult decision to pick just one school. Mr. Fatheree provided an interesting answer about why would a Houston-area prospect have a serious interest in seriously considering Notre Dame to be that one school.

“You got to at least take a look at Notre Dame (if they recruit you)," he said. "The culture, the storied program, the longevity.”

Mr. Fatheree provided the following when asked about making it to the South Bend campus.

“Really try to get up to Notre Dame for an unofficial,” he stated. He also admitted that Notre Dame will be one of Reuben’s official visits, so Notre Dame will definitely gain an opportunity to host Fatheree, Jr.

The tricky part will be his son’s basketball schedule, combined with the usual aligning of flights. He did admit that the interest from a handful of schools stood out, such as Texas, LSU and Texas A & M, and that Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn is a coach that’s gotten to know the Fatheree family well.

There’s no definitive time table for a decision, but Mr. Fatheree added, “Early summer, late spring,” as a general guideline for when his son might make a decision. The Fatheree family already completed an incredible amount of traveling to allow Reuben the opportunity to see several campuses already.

“The things parents do for their kids,” Mr. Fatheree said with a laugh. “We’ve been to Texas, (Texas) A & M, Baylor, LSU ... Oklahoma.”

So far, no official visits are lined up. That could change fairly soon as the dead period will begin in February. Look for Notre Dame to be one of those official visits, as Mr. Fatheree brought up a great line for Notre Dame’s past.

When asked about what his son would base his decision upon, Mr. Fatheree added a line that former Irish head coach Lou Holtz utilized to recruit players for the Irish.

“A forty-year decision. A place that if he did not play football he would want to be.”

To further add to the above statements, Mr. Fatheree simply commented about his son, “I am home,” as it relates to future college choice.

While Mr. Fatheree was not using that line from Coach Holtz to point towards the Irish, it’s obvious he’s heard Coach Holtz talk about on television or read it some place. Intriguing and potentially ironic if his son selects Notre Dame. Academically, the young offensive lineman has academics in mind, which obviously attracts Notre Dame, and also explains why Vanderbilt offered as well.

“Criminal justice,” Mr. Fatheree said of his son’s future college major. Business could be another possibility for his son, or at least minor in business. Those types of commitments truly fit the ideal of a forty-year decision.

With so many top-notch programs involved, Fatheree, Jr. will eventually need to plan his official visits as well as map out a decision date.

There is no leader in the clubhouse, but the Irish are certainly a major player. It would certainly be easier just to make the convenient choice and go to Texas A & M or Texas or Baylor. Like with many prime recruiting targets, Notre Dame will need to overcome distance.

Perhaps the Irish will place Fatheree, Jr. with current Irish tight end and Houston native Brock Wright when he officially visits Notre Dame. There are many ways to help a prospect understand what Notre Dame is all about, and familiarity of the same hometown would be one of them.

In the end, this is a really intriguing recruitment. Notre Dame only signed two offensive linemen for the class of 2020, and need to sign four if not five offensive linemen for 2021. Fatheree, Jr. would be an excellent addition to the Notre Dame recruiting class, and help reload a position that needs an influx of talent.