Notre Dame Is Making A Run At USC WR Commit Jason Robinson Jr.

Notre Dame is pushing for Jason Robinson Jr., a 2024 wide receiver that is currently committed to USC

Notre Dame got a very early head start on wide receiver recruiting during its recent Pot of Gold push, throwing out offers to over a dozen wideouts. Many of those prospects are among the nation's best pass catchers, and one of those players is Long Beach (Calif.) Poly wideout Jason Robinson Jr.

USC obviously got on Robinson early, earning a fall commitment that still holds, but the 5-10, 170-pound pass catcher is still open to other schools, including Notre Dame.

“I have been making a strong bond with USC, who I am committed to currently,” Robinson said. “Notre Dame has been very communicative and it has been cool to talk with Coach (Chansi) Stuckey. Cincinnati and TCU have been checking with me and staying in communication.”

That offer does not properly encapsulate the effort Notre Dame has put in for the talented USC commit early on. Robinson is extremely complimentary of their efforts so far.

“I’ve been speaking to the staff a lot and I really appreciate how much they check on me,” Robinson noted. “Coach Stuckey is really cool. He and I talk a lot. Chad Bowden, the Director of Recruiting, checks in with me a lot, especially with my family.”

As you can imagine, Robinson has been a hot target on the recruiting trail so far. The last few months have been extremely hectic in terms of interest.

“Recruiting has been really exciting and really a big situation right now,” Robinson explained. “It’s starting to heat up but at the same time, I am trying to navigate through it with my family carefully.”

The Poly standout is coming off a strong season in which he racked up 1,007 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 63 receptions for the 11-4 squad. He also finished second on the team with 16 yards per reception, showcasing his big play ability.

Robinson currently holds offers from the Irish and Trojans as well as an offer from Utah, TCU, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Cincinnati and Cincinnati.

Robinson remains committed to USC, but with him being open to other schools he does have a clear vision of what kind of school would be able to keep his interest.

“School environment is important for me,” he stated. “ I am really looking for a strong family feel and strong support from the staff.”

Robinson still has intentions of taking visits and doing his homework. He is currently finalizing travel plans as we speak.

“I am putting the schedule for my visits together now,” he explained. “We are really excited about checking out some campuses and getting a feel of the environment.”

It won’t be easy to pull Robinson Jr. away from the in-state Trojans. It is worth mentioning that the talented playmaker is originally from Houston, Texas. Both California and Texas represent a couple of priority areas for Notre Dame moving forward.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter