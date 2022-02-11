Cayden Lee and Notre Dame Working On Building A Connection

Notre Dame is already involved with a number of talented 2023 wide receivers, but the staff is looking to add even more. One player they are keeping close tabs on is Kennesaw (Ga.) Mountain wide receiver Cayden Lee. The 5-11, 180-pound pass catcher does not currently hold an offer from the Irish but there is a feeling that could change soon with how much attention the staff is beginning to show him.

“I have just recently started to be in contact with Notre Dame,” Lee said. “The conversations that I have had are about how they like my personality and they feel I am a good person that could fit in with the guys on their team.”

Thus far, the Irish have made a substantial effort to begin the relationship process with Lee. They have a team strategy on the recruiting trail to make up for any missed time - especially with Chansi Stuckey’s early involvement since joining the staff.

“The coaches that have reached out are Coach (Chansi) Stuckey, Gus (Ragland) and (Chad) Bowden," Lee explained. "I plan on talking to Coach (Marcus) Freeman soon.”

There have been rave reviews for Coach Stuckey thus far on the recruiting trails. 2023 recruits, especially at wide receiver, speak highly of his personality and eagerness to build relationships. His efforts are again making an impact early on with Lee.

“My initial thoughts about Coach Stuckey are that he’s a real good person and that he is very direct,” Lee said.

From all indications, Notre Dame checks off a lot of boxes for Lee.

“Some of the things I look for in a program is somewhere I can contribute to the team early, also a place I can develop on and off the field, and lastly where I can get a great education,” Lee stated. “Notre Dame's selling points are obviously the education, a degree from there is amazing. Second, the fan base is great, all Notre Dame fans are die hard fans. I also like what they are trying to do with the offense under Coach (Tommy Rees).”

The Kennesaw native rates as high as the No. 221 total player nationally according to ESPN.

Schools across the nation have already shown heavy interest in the playmaker’s talents. There is a dynamic ability on film that can not be undersold. Lee can provide a lot of options for a prospective offense.

“I bring versatility to an offense," Lee said. "I feel guys that can go from the outside to the slot can benefit a team in many ways.”

With an offer still in limbo, Notre Dame will need to make decisions quickly on their proceedings with the Georgia product. Luckily, Lee’s timeline still appears favorable while they build the relationship.

“As far as a timeline for commitment, I am looking to drop top schools in the near future. But there is no current date on a commitment.”

Notre Dame is clearly doing a nice job so far with that relationship building process. With the ultimate push, this one could be heading in the right direction.

“I don’t have any top schools as of now. I do have some favorites in my head however I am going to keep building relationships with everyone,” Lee began to explain - but added. “Yes, Notre Dame would fit into my top schools!”

The talented pass catcher has yet to make his trip up North to South Bend. He is currently sorting through various schools of interest to hone in on a travel schedule. It’s hard to imagine that the Irish are not a part of those plans.

Lee currently holds 15 reported offers, including Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, UCF and Virginia.

There is clear interest from both sides. It’s Notre Dame’s next move on this one.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter