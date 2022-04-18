Dynamic Athlete Rodney Gallagher Ready For Notre Dame Visit

With the Blue-Gold Game set for this Saturday, optimism around the Notre Dame program is at an all-time high. The same can be said on the recruiting side of things, setting up for a hotbed of talent visiting campus for the event.

Uniontown (Penn.) Laurel Highlands star athlete Rodney Gallagher is among the main uncommitted targets set to be in attendance. It will be Gallagher’s first trip to South Bend, presenting a huge opportunity for the staff to impress the talented playmaker. Gallagher shares that excitement.

“I’m just excited to see everything, to be honest,” Gallagher said. “Notre Dame has a lot of tradition and I'm pumped to take everything in. Seeing the team in action is also extremely important to me.”

As Irish Breakdown has reported in the past, the Notre Dame staff has put on the full-court press for Gallagher’s services. Calling him a priority would be a massive understatement.

“I talk to Coach (Chansi) Stuckey almost every single day,” he said. “If not Coach Stuckey, I talk to another member of staff daily.”

Gallagher is one of the top athletes in high school football. He boasts offers from programs such as the Irish, Michigan, Texas, Penn State, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech among others.

The Pennsylvania product is a consensus four-star prospect across every major recruiting platform, and 247Sports ranks him as the nation's No. 97 overall player and No. 10 receiver. They also have him as the No. 2 player in the state of Pennsylvania - a territory that Notre Dame wants to make more of an impact in.

The 6-0, 170-pound athlete is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback for Laurel Highlands. His biggest impact came as a runner, where he led the team with 1,130 yards and 21 touchdowns. As a passer, he threw for 1,365 yards and 12 touchdowns. Gallagher also collected one pass for a 22 yard gain for good measure, while also averaging 22.1 yards per punt return and taking one to the house.

Gallagher is also a dynamic basketball player on the high school level, averaging 18.9 points per game during his career. He also boasts several offers to play basketball on the college level, including offers from Illinois, Pittsburgh and Rhode Island. Gallagher has since decided to focus solely on football at the next level.

While Gallagher and his team were entrenched in a playoff run on the hardwood, he had put recruiting on the back burner for some time. April has become a huge chance for Gallagher to take in a wide variety of programs and start to trim his list.

“I haven’t made any decisions yet in terms of timelines,” Gallagher explained. “This month is full of visits for me and that’s when I can see how my recruitment will look.”

It has been talked about a ton how important this cycle is for the wide receiver position, both in terms of depth and injecting talent into the roster. Gallagher has been near the top of the board for some time now. Seeing Notre Dame first hand is a massive step with the Pennsylvania playmaker.

