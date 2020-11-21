Notre Dame Recruiting Roundup
It was an extremely busy, and productive week on the recruiting trail for the Notre Dame Football program. That means it was a busy week for the Irish Breakdown staff on the recruiting trail.
Notre Dame landed four commitments, and that is just the beginning of the recruiting analysis and news we had this week. You can find it all in one place.
COMMITMENT RECAP
CB Philip Riley Commits To Notre Dame
Class Impact: Philip Riley
Notre Dame Commit Philip Riley Is Driven To Be Great
LB Kahanu Kia Commits To Notre Dame
Class Impact: Kahanu Kia
SI All-American Evaluation: Kahanu Kia
OL Caleb Johnson Commits To Notre Dame
Class Impact: Caleb Johnson
SI All-American Evaluation: Caleb Johnson
PK Joshua Bryan Commits To Notre Dame
Updated Class Of 2021 Commits Big Board
OTHER RECRUITING STORIES
Notre Dame 2021 Class Now A Consensus Top 10 Group
Notre Dame: A Strong Finish Is Within Reach
RB Commit Logan Diggs Can Provide Immediate Help
Notre Dame 2021 Recruiting Class Ranked 10th By SI All-American
Notre Dame Hit The Right Notes With Its 2021 DB Class
