Notre Dame Recruiting Roundup

A look back at the busy week on the recruiting trail for the Notre Dame football program

It was an extremely busy, and productive week on the recruiting trail for the Notre Dame Football program. That means it was a busy week for the Irish Breakdown staff on the recruiting trail.

Notre Dame landed four commitments, and that is just the beginning of the recruiting analysis and news we had this week. You can find it all in one place.

COMMITMENT RECAP

CB Philip Riley Commits To Notre Dame

Class Impact: Philip Riley

Notre Dame Commit Philip Riley Is Driven To Be Great

LB Kahanu Kia Commits To Notre Dame

Class Impact: Kahanu Kia

SI All-American Evaluation: Kahanu Kia

OL Caleb Johnson Commits To Notre Dame

Class Impact: Caleb Johnson

SI All-American Evaluation: Caleb Johnson

PK Joshua Bryan Commits To Notre Dame

Updated Class Of 2021 Commits Big Board

OTHER RECRUITING STORIES

Notre Dame 2021 Class Now A Consensus Top 10 Group

Notre Dame: A Strong Finish Is Within Reach

RB Commit Logan Diggs Can Provide Immediate Help

Notre Dame 2021 Recruiting Class Ranked 10th By SI All-American

Notre Dame Hit The Right Notes With Its 2021 DB Class

