Top OL Target Samson Okunlola Is A Must-Get, And Now A Five-Star

Notre Dame normally does quite well recruiting the Northeast, but one of the issues is that the region rarely produces elite players. When it does the Fighting Irish staff absolutely must be a major player in that recruitment. One of the top targets on the board in the 2023 class is Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle Samson Okunlola.

Okunlola got some big personal news yesterday when 247Sports made him a five-star recruit. The 6-6, 295-pound blocker is now ranked as the No. 35 overall player in the country and the No. 3 offensive tackle on the 247Sports composite rankings. He is ranked No. 38 overall by ESPN, No. 58 by Rivals and No. 79 by On3.

Okunlola has stood as a top priority for Notre Dame since they offered him back in April of last year. Since Harry Hiestand returned as the offensive line coach this off-season, he has made his rounds on the road, including an important stop at Thayer Academy to speak with Okunlola and his coaches.

Without an offensive line recruit currently in the fold for the 2023 recruiting cycle, as well as just two offensive players in the class in general, Hiestand’s impact on the trail is paramount to getting the offensive side of recruiting back on track.

Okunlola presents an outstanding potential building block for the class if the Irish are able to land him. He has the look of a future star at offensive tackle, presenting an outstanding combination of length and athleticism that Hiestand has traditionally valued.

The tools Okunlola boasts are ones that Hiestand has worked wonders with in the past. With his impressive academic standing, on top of his athletic skill set, Okunlola is a tremendous Notre Dame for both on and off the field. Players like him don't often come in pro-Notre Dame regions, which only adds to his importance as a recruit for Notre Dame.

Landing him won't be easy, as Okunlola is being pursued by big-time programs all over the country, and more will likely join the fold. So far Okunlola has received 39 offers, including an offer from Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State and Auburn.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter