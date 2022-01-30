Notre Dame Recruiting: Scheme Fit Important For Defensive Line Recruits

Notre Dame must make sure its defensive line targets and commits fit well together in the Irish scheme

Scheme fit can be a tricky ingredient when talking about recruiting. Of course, you want to get the most talented players possible, but if the parts don’t fit you could run into issues with utilizing those talented players.

The main mission is proper roster construction. You want to add the most talent possible that all works in unison. On the defensive line, that is an important piece of the puzzle.

Notre Dame has already landed a pair of elite defensive ends in Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep star Keon Keeley and Mentor (Ohio) High School standout Brenan Vernon.

The next step, finishing this class with some promising interior defenders.

That’s where the conversation gets interesting. With how varied the Irish like to play up front, the possibilities are not one standard, they are varied and exciting.

THE BUILDING BLOCKS

What makes the pickup of Keeley and Vernon even more crucial is that they complement each other so well. They are the foundation the rest of the line class and the rest of the defensive class will be built upon.

Keon Keeley: There is little question about who is the most physically gifted commitment in the 2023 recruiting class for the Irish. That would be Keeley, and a case could be made that he's one of the most gifted Notre Dame commits of the last decade.

Blessed with an outstanding frame at 6-6 with vines for arms, Keeley currently holds about 230 pounds. In the future, he should comfortably hold around 260 to 265 pounds without much issue.

Keeley has some rare closing speed for a player his size. He can cover a ton of ground when working in pursuit, as well as closing quickly off of option looks when redirecting in space.

His length and explosiveness makes Keeley a menace running the outside track. He is quickly able to stab, create space and run the arc without much resistance. As he continues to gain strength, Keeley will be an almost impossible task to block one on one.

Currently, he projects best as a VYPER, currently occupied by current Notre Dame star Isaiah Foskey. He has the look of a high volume sack guy who has a chance to develop into the next big time defensive end to come through Notre Dame. Keeley has an even higher ceiling than Foskey, who projects as a very early draft pick in 2023.

Brenan Vernon: Stylistically speaking, Vernon reminds me a ton of current Cincinnati Bengal and former Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard.

Vernon is asked to do a lot for his high school, working in both even and odd man fronts. The 6-5, 245-pound big man works a ton as a five technique in the Mentor front, but is also asked to play some 4 and 4i techniques as well.

For a borderline five-star recruit, the team doesn’t employ Vernon in “attack mode” as much as you might expect, and as much as it should. He is instead asked to play hands on, make contact and react accordingly. Mentor almost asks him to work from a two gap style, working within the structure of the defense.

When Vernon is let loose you see flashes of eye popping athleticism for his frame. In an attack style defense he could bring an interesting combination of power and athleticism off the edge. He has plus first step quickness, with some top-notch power in his lower half.

Vernon is the type of player who could eventually hold an easy 265-270 pounds, working as a strong side defensive end in the Notre Dame front.

Naturally, from a fit perspective, Keeley and Vernon are a match made in heaven. They have varying skill sets that should mesh well together in the Irish defense.

There is a very real world where these two should be the bookends at defensive end for the Irish during a large majority of their Notre Dame careers. The future of the defensive end position is in very good shape with these two.

The next question Notre Dame will have to answer, what will the interior of the front look like?

WORKING INSIDE AND OUT

With a defense that employs multiple fronts, the line between defensive end and defensive tackle could get a little blurry. That could lead to Notre Dame trying to bring another “defensive end recruit” into the fold.

From a fan perspective, some may wonder why a third high profile defensive end would be a priority, and the concern has warrant. Overpopulation of a position can be worrisome, especially in the transfer era we currently live in, be worrisome for roster building purposes.

To make it fit with Keeley and Vernon, any ends that Notre Dame adds to the 2023 class need to have some positional flexibility.

That's what makes players like Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic star Jason Moore and Hagerstown (Md.) St. James standout Devan Houstan very intriguing scheme fits for the Irish defensive line.

Moore, one of the nation's best overall players, is at the top of the Notre Dame defensive line board, bringing an athletic 6-6, 255-pound frame that presents a lot of options up front. DeMatha currently employs him mostly as a five technique but does also have moments working between a 4, 4i end and defensive tackle in a pinch.

Physically, Moore’s body type is comparable to former Irish star Stephon Tuitt when he was coming out of Monroe (Ga.) Area High School.

The listings of his weight do fluctuate between 255 and 270 depending on what recruiting platform you look at. Regardless, it’s a clean frame that should easily be able to hold 290+ wants he gets some time in the strength program at Notre Dame if he chooses the Irish.

On base downs, there are a lot of possibilities for Moore, potentially working anything from three technique out to a five. In obvious passing situations, however, you could have a lot of fun. He brings another long frame that would be a welcome addition to mix with Keeley and Vernon.

Similarly, Devan Houstan brings another long frame, with some inside-out opportunities. Listed at 6-5 and 270 pounds, Houstan plays mostly on the edge for St. James, but he's a more natural fit inside moving forward.

He is not quite the athlete of Moore but is still a fluid mover who brings a lot of natural power. He also should be able to hold a substantial amount more weight, fitting best in as a three technique down the road. With as much power as Houstan has, he may even be able to slot in as a nose once he puts on the additional weight. His pad level is good and does a solid job of playing with leverage already.

There is a world where Houstan and Moore could even fit in potentially on the interior, bringing an opportunity to bring a game changing defensive line to South Bend if the program is able to secure commitments from both Moore and Houstan.

MORE TRADITIONAL ROUTE

Of course, Notre Dame also could use some help inside from a more traditional defensive tackle style of player.

Without much projection, Keith (KJ) Sampson Jr. is an easy projection on the interior out of New Bern (N.C.) High School. Listed at 6-3 and 285 pounds, Sampson has an easy projection to being right around 300 pounds without compromising his first step quickness.

In a lot of ways, he is somewhat reminiscent of former Buckeye defensive tackle Haskell Garrett. While he doesn’t have much length, he has a squatty and powerful frame with surprising quickness.

Sampson could be an interchangeable piece between the nose and three techniques for the Irish. If Notre Dame wants a more traditional fit to work inside with Moore potentially, Sampson makes a lot of sense.

