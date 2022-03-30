Standout 2024 Offensive Lineman Excited For Notre Dame Visit

When the recent Pot of Gold offers were sent out to the 2024 class, Notre Dame offensive line recruiting was back to its usual business under Harry Hiestand. The board was small, quickly identifying the proper fits for the Irish. Among them, Malvern (Pa.) Preparatory School standout Peter Jones could be the early top priority on the board.

Hiestand has quickly made Jones feel like a priority. He has even secured a visit from the Malvern Prep star, welcoming Jones to campus this Saturday, April 2nd.

This will be his first time in South Bend, presenting a huge opportunity for the staff.

“I have not been to Notre Dame before,” Jones said. “I am very excited to see the field and especially their locker room. In addition, 'Touchdown Jesus' and the Cathedral. My dad and my two coaches will be coming with me.”

The staff has done an outstanding job developing a relationship thus far. They seem to have left a sound impression on the talented offensive lineman.

“I have been calling Coach Hiestand every Wednesday for the past few weeks, as well as Chad Bowden every now and then,” Jones explained. “ As far as the conversations are concerned, they have been going great and I am really building a connection with them.”

Jones is up to 16 reported offers. Some of the prospective schools include Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Kentucky, Nebraska and Maryland among others.

The 6-5, 290-pound offensive tackle currently sits as the No. 157 player and No. 4 offensive tackle according to Rivals.

The visits will begin to heat up for Jones but it’s worth noting that Notre Dame was a priority to see. There is clearly substantial interest from both sides.

“I do not officially have any other visits squared off yet but I am in the works with Penn State, Michigan, and possibly an Iowa or Alabama visit as well,” he said. “I don’t have a real timeline. The one I’m trying to do is take everything in and not rush this process. What’s most important is for me to be the best I can be!”

There is clearly no rush on Jones’ side but a strong visit this weekend can go a long way to selling the vision with the program. Notre Dame is the clear team to keep an eye on early.

