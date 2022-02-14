Notre Dame Sets Its Sights On Oklahoma Athlete Micah Tease

Notre Dame is looking to continue building on its already strong secondary class in 2023, and one of the top targets on the board is Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington athlete Micah Tease.

A two-way standout, Tease is being recruited on both sides of the ball depending on the program. Notre Dame, however, likes Tease most as a cornerback. The staff is working hard to build a strong connection with the Tulsa standout.

“I've been in contact quite a bit and our conversations have been pretty good,” said Tease about the recent attention from the Irish staff. “(They are) real genuine conversations about football and about our personal lives.”

Notre Dame is bringing out the big guns, with head coach Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens have been the primary contacts for Tease.

At some point Tease will have to figure out what position he prefers at the next level, but right now he has more important matters to focus on when it comes to his recruitment.

“I'm looking for a family atmosphere and a place I can produce on the next level,” Tease explained. “I bring energy, leadership, speed and accountability to my potential program.”

Tease was very complimentary of what Notre Dame is building. Excitement was very well attached, and they seem to have made waves quickly in this one.

Tease isn’t trying to rush a decision. That may ultimately help Notre Dame’s case on this one ... especially with where they already stand.

“Right now I don't have a timeline for committing and I wouldn’t say that I have a set of top schools right now," Tease stated. "But if I did, Notre Dame would be there."

Tease has already visited South Bend three times in the past, making the trip from Oklahoma. He also is already planning another trip back for some time in the near future.

Tease is a dynamic mover who some programs love on the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver. Conversely, some see him more on the defensive side of the football at cornerback, as Notre Dame does. There is even a particular program who is said to prefer him at safety early on.

The impact on both sides of the ball can’t be overrated for Tease. Despite being a part of a very good Booker T. Washington program, he is expected to make an impact on offense and defense, which he does in impressive fashion.

At wide receiver, Tease paced the squad with 618 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on just 31 receptions. Tease isn't the volume getter at wide receiver but was still able to boast the highest yards per catch of any player at 19.9.

On defense, the 5-11, 180-pound playmaker did just that in the passing game, tying for the team lead with three interceptions, breaking up another four passes, making four stops behind the line of scrimmage and collecting 25 total tackles.

Tease currently holds 18 reported offers. Aside from Notre Dame, he boasts offers from in-state Oklahoma and Oklahoma State along with USC, Florida, Arkansas, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Washington, Pittsburgh, TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State and California.

On3 and 247Sports see Tease very similarly, grading him as the No. 124 and 121 overall player in the country, respectively. On3 rates him as a wide receiver, while every other major recruiting platform lists him as an athlete.

The in-state Oklahoma Sooners appear to be the current top program for Tease, but the ground the Irish have made up quickly is certainly notable. The longer this one plays out, the better it is for Notre Dame.

His dynamic ability and propensity for making plays on the football would be a welcome addition to an already outstanding 2023 defensive class.

Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa is also the alma mater for former Irish star Reggie Brooks and his brother Tony Brooks, who also was a talented running back for the Fighting Irish.

