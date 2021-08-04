Commitment Preview: Elite Receiver Tobias Merriweather Ready To Announce Decision

One of the nation's best wide receivers, and a very important Notre Dame target, is Vancouver (Wash.) Union star pass catcher Tobias Merriweather. The talented 6-4 wideout is set to make his college announcement today at 5:00 PM eastern.

Merriweather is set to decide between Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, Stanford and Tennessee. His announcement will be aired on CBSSports and also on Merriweather's Instagram page, and we'll also carry it live on the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

An ultra-talented wideout that is a great fit for the Irish defense, Merriweather is one of the nation's best pass catchers. He ranked No. 46 overall and No. 4 at outside receiver on the SI All-American rankings. Merriweather ranks as the nation's No. 75 overall player on the 247Sports rankings.

Merriweather took an official visit to Notre Dame the weekend of June 11-13 and also made an official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 25-27. He did not make official visits to any of his other top schools on his list. Merriweather took an unofficial visit to Notre Dame during the 2019 season.

At this point Notre Dame is considered the front runner for Merriweather, who hasn't been shy about his desire to get a great education but also play on the biggest stage possible. Stanford pushed hard and Oregon tried to make a run as well, but Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and receivers coach DelVaughn Alexander have done a great job with Merriweather's recruitment. Now we get to find out if that hard work will pay off as Merriweather preps to announce his decision.

Merriweather recently committed to play in the All-American Bowl, which was formerly known as the Army All-American Game. He also had offers from Michigan, Washington, UCLA, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado and Oregon State.

