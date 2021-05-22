Notre Dame Heads Into June In A Unique Position For An Elite Finish

Notre Dame's current recruiting board - both committed and uncommitted players - has the program in position for an elite finish

Notre Dame enters a crucial June official visit period with the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country. The Irish have been here before, and in most years Notre Dame enters the summer with a Top 5 caliber recruiting class, but this year is different.

In the past, Notre Dame often had its best players already in the class by the time we got to the summer. What makes the 2022 class unique is how many top-ranked players Notre Dame is within striking distance for right now, and players who are not in the class.

Notre Dame's 2021 class had nine Top 300 ranked players on the 247Sports composite ranking, and six were committed before June 1st of their senior seasons.

Notre Dame also had nine Top 300 ranked players in the 2020 class, and eight of them were committed prior to June 1st.

Notre Dame had 12 Top 300 ranked players in the 2019 class, and eight of them were committed prior to June 1st.

The current 2022 class has 13 commits, and ten are composite four-star players while nine are ranked as Top 300 players. So the Irish are in their usual position in regards to the number of Top 300 caliber players with their start, but this class puts Notre Dame in a far more unique position.

In past years many of the top remaining players on the board had Notre Dame further down their lists, and many had already been on campus. The Irish often already had at least one or two chances to make a big push, but this year the majority of the players haven't been on campus before, and for those who did visit that usually came well over a year ago.

Notre Dame has the kind of board right now where it doesn't even need an elite finish to land a Top 5 class. By elite finish I'm referring to the fact they don't need to bat a thousand to have an elite class, they just need to finish well.

Would anyone be completely shocked if the Notre Dame recruiting class finished with these 12 recruits to go with the current 13-man class ...

CJ Williams, Wide Receiver

Tobias Merriweather, Wide Receiver

Xayvion Bradshaw, Wide Receiver

Billy Schrauth, Offensive Line

Carson Hinzman, Offensive Line

Anthony Lucas, Defensive Tackle

Kurt Hinish, Defensive Tackle

Jaylen Sneed, Linebacker

Niuafe Tuihalamaka, Linebacker

Sherrod Covil, Safety

Devin Moore, Cornerback

Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback

So I'm not predicting any five-stars to join the class, I'm not calling for any huge upsets like Xavier Nwankpa, Zach Rice or Cyrus Moss to join the class, I'm not even giving Notre Dame a second running back and instead gave the Irish a three-star wide receiver.

In fact, the only "surprise" in that group would be Covil, who is ranked as the No. 203 player on the 247Sports composite ranking.

If you take the points that class would accumulate on the Rivals rankings it would have had the following final national ranking:

2021 - 3rd

2020 - 4th

2019 - 3rd

2018 - 3rd

2017 - 3rd

2016 - 1st

2015 - 3rd

2014 - 2nd

2013 - 2nd

2012 - 1st

2011 - 1st

If you look at the ranking on the 247Sports composite ranking it would have the following ranking:

2021 - 7th

2020 - 7th

2019 - 6th

2018 - 8th

2017 - 8th

2016 - 6th

2015 - 7th

2014 - 5th

2013 - 6th

2012 - 6th

2011 - 6th

That would give Notre Dame nine finishes of 7th or higher. Consider that during the same stretch the Clemson Tigers had three such finishes, and only did it once prior to their two national titles.

It would be Notre Dame's best class of the Brian Kelly era and would certainly be a gap closing class.

