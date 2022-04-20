What's Next: Notre Dame 2023 Receiver Class Just Getting Started

Notre Dame picked up its first receiver in the 2023 class last night when it landed Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point standout Braylon James. It's a position of incredible importance in the 2023 class, and James is a great start, but the Irish staff needs this to be just the beginning.

Notre Dame needs at least two more receivers in the class with James, and a strong case could be made the Irish need four wideouts in the class. The good news for Notre Dame is the current board is very impressive, but a strong finish will be needed.

BIG WEEKEND COMING UP

Notre Dame has two very important wide receiver recruits on campus this weekend, with both Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher and Austin (Texas) Westlake star Jaden Greathouse making their first trips to campus.

Gallagher is making an unofficial visit this weekend and the hope is that Notre Dame can knock this visit out of the park and become the team to beat for him. That won't be easy, as programs like Penn State, Pittsburgh and even Ohio State (who has not offered Gallagher to this point) are among several schools that Gallagher likes.

Notre Dame seems to be very, very high on Gallagher, who brings a unique skillset to the game. His ability to do damage with the ball in his hands is something Notre Dame wants and needs more of in the offense. The hope is that Gallagher is blown away by Notre Dame and quickly locks in an official visit this summer.

Greathouse already has two visits set up to Notre Dame, and this weekend will be his first. The standout wide receiver told Irish Breakdown he also plans to return this summer for camp, which would be another official visit.

Greathouse doesn't seem to be close to making a decision, but Texas is one team that is in a very strong early position. Notre Dame needs to make a very strong impression on the talented pass catcher this weekend if the Irish are going to have a chance to win this battle in the end.

TWO-WAY STANDOUTS

There are two very talented two-way standouts who could also end up at wide receiver.

Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols standout Ronan Hanafin is a very unique and intriguing players, and he's one of the hotter recruits in the country. In recent weeks Hanafin has received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC.

Hanafin could be a top target on defense as a rover, safety or linebacker, and he is a very talented wide receiver as well. It appears Hanafin prefers offense and sources have indicated to Irish Breakdown that Notre Dame is more than willing to give Hanafin a legit shot at receiver and that the staff thinks he would be a key pickup on that side of the ball.

The Massachusetts star is very high on Notre Dame but he has indicated he wants to let his recruitment play out a bit. Notre Dame needs to work to get Hanafin to make a decision sooner rather than later, and if the staff can do that it would give them a second big, athletic wideout in the class.

The other two-way star on the board is Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington standout Micah Tease. I personally like Tease even more on defense, where I think he could be a really, really good cornerback, but his offensive skill and production is also impressive. IB has been informed that Tease wants a shot at offense, and should he pick Notre Dame the staff would be willing to give him that shot, although they have also expressed they told him they like him even more on defense.

At the end of the day we believe that what Notre Dame wants is to simply land these two talented football players and can figure out the positions later. Once they get on campus it becomes about what their preference is as players and what gets them on the field the fastest.

TRAILING WITH SOME ELITE PLAYERS

There are two extremely elite talents on the board that Notre Dame's staff likes a lot, but right now it appears those two prospects aren't as high on the Irish as they are other programs.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star wideout Carnell Tate seemed to be really high on Notre Dame back in March, but our latest intel and latest reports from non-ND sources is that Notre Dame is trailing Ohio State, Tennessee and other programs. It remains to be seen if Notre Dame's recent NIL news can change things with Tate, but right now the Irish are on the outside looking in.

Notre Dame will continue pushing for Tate, but it's going to be very difficult getting him on campus based on what it seems Tate is looking for in regard to making a decision.

Notre Dame is also very high on Lakeland (Fla.) High School standout Tyler Williams. A former quarterback and standout basketball player, Williams has truly elite upside. In fact, he and James have the highest upside grades of any receivers on the board.

Williams is a strong student and has shown interest in Stanford. Sources have indicated to IB that Williams and his mother both have interest in Notre Dame, but so far that hasn't resulted in much communication or a visit being set up.

Right now Notre Dame appears to be on the outside looking in, but if the staff can convince him to get on campus they could have a shot. Williams is really, really good.

OTHER NAMES TO KNOW

Notre Dame has yet to host Folsom (Calif.) High School standout Rico Flores for a visit, but that didn't keep Flores from putting the Irish in his top five along with Ohio State, Texas, Georgia and UCLA.

Flores is a strong student and hasn't hidden the fact academics will be a factor in his decision. Right now Ohio State seems to be riding a wave with him, but that's also partly due to the fact he made his most recent visit to the Buckeyes. He plans to visit Notre Dame the weekend of June 10th and will commit somewhere on July 3.

The key for Notre Dame with this talented four-star recruit is to keep building the connection and then hope the visit knocks his socks off. That's the kind of momentum that could result in Notre Dame becoming the team to beat, and that visit would be less than a month away from his decision.

Another name to keep an eye on is Chicago (Ill.) Simeon four-star Malik Elzy. Elzy has been on campus multiple times and he likes Notre Dame, and Notre Dame likes him. We are unsure at this time just how high he is on Notre Dame's board, and Elzy also seems to like Illinois quite a bit, but things could change if Notre Dame turned up the heat.

