Talking Brian Kelly's Recruiting Efforts, Recent Notre Dame Offers and Anthony Lucas

Notre Dame football recruiting topics dominated the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment
Notre Dame recruiting was the focus of the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires. We talked first about recent offers, the running back position, elite defensive tackle Anthony Lucas, wide receiver recruiting and Brian Kelly's efforts on the recruiting trail.

0:50 - The show kicks off with a discussion of Notre Dame's defensive end recruiting, beginning with the current commits. That leads to a discussion about Georgia end Darren Agu, who received an offer from Notre Dame on April 2 (I said 1st in the show). Agu is a three-star recruit, but his film shows a much different player, which is why he got an offer from Notre Dame and Alabama in back-to-back days.

3:16 - We talk about recruiting rankings, and some of the bias that goes into the rankings. Yes, there is an attempt to identify talent, but we also discussed some of the other factors that impact where a player is ranked.

5:00 - Up next we talk running back recruiting and discuss Alabama rusher Quinshon Judkins. Despite being in good shape to land one of Nicholas Singleton, Dallan Hayden or Gavin Sawchuk, the Irish threw out an offer to Judkins. We talk about his game, who he reminds me of and whether or not landing him would impact the class positively.

6:30 - Elite defensive tackle Anthony Lucas is the next topic of conversation. I begin by explaining why I view Lucas as a game-changer and discuss where Notre Dame stands in his recruitment.

8:34 - We discuss some of the concerning areas for Notre Dame on the recruiting trail, which leads us to a conversation about quarterback and wide receiver recruiting.

10:54 - Notre Dame is trying to make a push for some talented 2023 recruits at wide receiver, and we talk about where things stand there, including a discussion about Nathaniel Joseph and Jalen Hale.

12:30 - To follow up we discuss what is holding Notre Dame back when it comes to wide receiver recruiting, and reasons why I'm optimistic that things will get turned around.

15:15 - We wrap things up by talking about head coach Brian Kelly and his effort on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, and the impact that Kelly could have if this continues.

