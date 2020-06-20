Talking Notre Dame Recruiting

Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Mason Plummer discussed Notre Dame recruiting with WSBT Sportsbeat hosts Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires about a number of different topics covering Fighting Irish football recruiting.

Here are the topics:

0:51 — Mason gives his overview on the 2021 commits and whether or not Notre Dame can finish with a Top 10 caliber class.

2:04 — Discussing the latest with Top 100 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler.

3:09 — Mason and the guys talk about Will Shipley and Notre Dame's recruiting strategy at running back.

3:45 — That is followed by a discussion about Louisiana running back Logan Diggs.

5:08 — Mason talks about 2022 Hawaii linebacker Tevarua Tafiti, a talented player he recently interviewed. You can read his article with Tafiti HERE.

6:27 — There is more talk about Spindler, this time focusing on his desire to take all of his official visits, and what that could mean for the Irish.

8:15 — Mason talks about talented 2022 Oklahoma offensive lineman Jacob Sexton, another player he recently interviewed. You can read that article HERE.

9:25 — The latest on Notre Dame defensive end commit David Abiara, and whether or not he'll remain an Irish commit.

11:07 — Mason talks about 2022 Indiana quarterback Brady Allen.

12:10 — Mason talks about talented 2021 quarterback commit Tyler Buchner, including a discussion of Buchner's chance at coming in and playing as a true freshman.

13:45 — More on Brady Allen.

14:35 — Mason predicts who he believes will be the next 2021 prospect that will commit to Notre Dame.

