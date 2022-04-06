Notre Dame Running Back Recruiting Is Heating Up

Things are getting interesting for Notre Dame when it comes to recruiting the running back position

Running back recruiting was quiet for some time for Notre Dame, but things are really starting to heat up. Notre Dame already has one running back committed in the 2023 class in Sedrick Irvin Jr., and 2022 signee Jadarian Price is already on campus as an early enrollee.

But Notre Dame isn't done recruiting the position in either class, and the next month could get quite interesting for the Irish.

Our show kicks off with a discussion about Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle running back Gi'Bran Payne, a member of the 2022 recruiting class. Payne originally signed with Indiana, where he expected to be coached by Deland McCullough. After signing day McCullough left for Notre Dame and not long after Payne asked for and was granted a release from his letter of intent.

Notre Dame will host Payne for an official visit this weekend and he's a player the Irish staff clearly wants. Payne missed all but one game in 2020 with an injury and he missed half of last season with an injury, but the Irish staff clearly likes his potential. In the show above we breakdown the unique aspects of Payne's recruitment, the fit at Notre Dame, whether taking another back makes sense for Notre Dame and the risk involved with taking Payne, should he pick Notre Dame over Kentucky and other programs.

Notre Dame is also making a run at multiple running backs in the 2023 class, and the player at the top of the priority list is Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School standout Jayden Limar. McCullough has made Limar a priority and the Irish are pushing hard for him to join the class. Limar is visiting Notre Dame's campus for the Blue-Gold Game, and things are trending in a positive direction for Notre Dame.

In the video above we break down Limar's game and why he's a great fit in the Irish offense.

We also discuss St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers athlete Jeremiyah Love, and discuss how unique of a player he is. Love is a dynamic athlete that reminds me a great deal of former Irish star CJ Prosise due to his athleticism, length and positional versatility.

Here is what I wrote about Payne a year ago when I gave him a 4.0-star grade and Top 300 overall ranking on my 2022 RB Big Board.

An injury kept Payne out for the majority of the 2020 season, which drags his grade down a bit, but he's a talented runner nonetheless. Payne isn't the biggest back, but he runs with solid authority and he has the kind of frame that should allow him to fill out nicely and handle being an every down back.

Payne shows good speed, possessing a good first step and enough acceleration to hit home runs. His balance and agility are impressive, and they make him difficult to bring down in space. Combined with his toughness and lower body strength those traits allow Payne to be a highly productive back between the tackles.

The LaSalle standout hows good vision and natural instincts as a runner, and he is just as effective on outside and stretch plays as he is running downhill. His low build also makes him more difficult to get a clean shot on, which also adds to his ability to make plays after contact. His agility and foot quickness allow Payne to make immediate vertical cuts into open run lanes, and they make him a weapon in space.

Payne doesn't catch the ball a lot, but he's impressive when given the chance. He has made pass game plays out of the backfield and when lined up in the slot. Payne is a good route runner and he catches the ball naturally. In the right offense he could even play a good amount of slot.

