Notre Dame Signee Named A USA Today All-American

Notre Dame 2020 signee Michael Mayer was named to the USA Today second-team All-American squad after hauling in 50 passes for 975 yards and 15 touchdowns while leading Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic to a 15-0 record and a state championship.

Mayer had a dominant prep career, leading the Colonels to a 44-1 record that included state crowns in 2019 and 2017. The only game Mayer and Covington Catholic lost was in the 2018 state championship game to South Warren (Ky.) Bowling Green. If that school sounds familiar to you it should, as current freshman defensive tackle Jacob Lacey was the best player on that Bowling Green squad.

Mayer was a two-way star in high school, earning all-state honors as a tight end, defensive end and linebacker during his career. He registered over 90 tackles as a senior while playing inside linebacker for a defense that gave up just 91 points in 15 games and produced six shut outs. Covington Catholic allowed just one opponent to score more than nine points.

Mayer was named the Kentucky state Player of the Year by MaxPreps. Fellow 2020 signee Landen Bartleson, a standout running back/defensive back for Danville (Ky.) Boyle County, was named a first-team All-Kentucky defensive back on that same MaxPreps list.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/