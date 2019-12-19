Recruiting: Signing Day Recap - Superlatives

Notre Dame signed 18 players and inked a graduate transfer during the early signing period. Although there is still a chance Notre Dame adds more players during the February signing period, based on where things stand right now the Irish are all but done with recruiting for the 2020 class.

Yesterday we posted a LIVE BLOG that showed the timeline of who signed when. In that blog there is a video breakdown of each player.

CLASS OVERVIEW

Total Signees: 18 high school players, 1 graduate transfer

Composite - Class Rank: 10th overall - 9th in avg. player ranking

247Sports - Class Rank: 14th overall - 11th in avg. player ranking

Rivals - Class Rank: 15th overall - 10th in avg. player ranking

ESPN - Class Rank: 13th

Notre Dame signed 9 offensive players, 9 defensive players, 1 special teams player

1 Quarterback

1 Running Back

3 Wide Receivers

2 Tight Ends

2 Offensive Linemen

4 Defensive Linemen

4 Cornerbacks

1 Safety

1 Snapper

CLASS ANALYSIS

I evaluated and graded every prep recruit to sign with Notre Dame. To read the full analysis click on the links below:

Big Board - Offense

Big Board - Defense

After everyone signed I evaluated the class as a whole, taking into account the talent at each position and how effectively Notre Dame met its needs. To read the grades for each side of the ball click on the links below:

Grades - Offense

Grades - Defense

CLASS SUPERLATIVES

Most Likely To Play As A Freshman

Offense: Tie — RB Chris Tyree and TE Michael Mayer

Defense: DE Jordan Botelho

Special Teams: LS Alex Peitsch

Highest Ceiling

Offense: OT Tosh Baker

Defense: DL Rylie Mills

Highest Floor

Offense: WR Jordan Johnson

Defense: DT Jordan Botelho

Best Athlete

Offense: Tie — WR Xavier Watts and TE Michael Mayer

Defense: CB Landen Bartleson

Fastest Signee

Offense: RB Chris Tyree

Defense: CB Ramon Henderson

Most Powerful

Offense: OT Michael Carmody

Defense: DT Aidan Keanaaina

Most Important Commit

Offense: Tie — RB Chris Tyree and QB Drew Pyne

Defense: DL Rylie Mills

Most Underrated

Offense: WR Xavier Watts

Defense: CB Landen Bartleson

Most Improved (From their junior season)

Offense: WR Jay Brunelle

Defense: CB Ramon Henderson

Most Likely To Be A Captain

Offense: RB Chris Tyree

Defense: DT Aidan Keanaaina

Biggest Miss

Offense: OT Jimmy Christ (Penn State)

Defense: S Lathan Ransom (Ohio State)

GEOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWN

2 - Kentucky (Landen Bartleson, Michael Mayer)

2 - New Jersey (Kevin Bauman, Clarence Lewis)

1 - Arizona (Tosh Baker)

1 - California (Ramon Henderson)

1 - Colorado (Aidan Keanaaina)

1 - Connecticut (Drew Pyne)

1 - Georgia (Isaiah Pryor)

1 - Germany (Alexander Ehrensberger)

1 - Hawaii (Jordan Botelho)

1 - Illinois (Rylie Mills)

1 - Massachusetts (Jay Brunelle)

1 - Mississippi (Caleb Offord)

1 - Missouri (Jordan Johnson)

1 - Nebraska (Xavier Watts)

1 - Pennsylvania (Michael Carmody)

1 - Virginia (Chris Tyree)

1 - Washington, DC (Alex Peitsch)

