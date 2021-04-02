Talking Notre Dame Cornerback Recruiting, Drayk Bowen, Spring Practice

We talked about Notre Dame cornerback recruiting, Drayk Bowen and had some spring ball talk in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we focus mostly on Notre Dame cornerback recruiting. That is followed by talk of 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen, one of the nation's best players in the class, and he's from Indiana. We wrap up with a few thoughts on spring practice.

0:33 - We kicked things off by quickly rehashing what's to like about Notre Dame cornerback commit Jaden Mickey.

1:26 - The discussion turns to what is next at cornerback for Notre Dame, with a focus being on the caliber of recruit that the Irish coaching staff must focus on moving forward. That means impact talent.

2:56 - Notre Dame is making a push for Arizona cornerback Benjamin Morrison, and we talk about whether or not he's the kind of talent that fits the mold of impact talent in the 2022 cornerback class.

4:42 - Notre Dame is getting a visit from Ohio State cornerback commit Jyaire Brown this weekend. It's still a dead period so Notre Dame isn't hosting Brown or showing him around, but he'll be on campus showing himself around. We talk about Brown's talent and why he's a top target for Notre Dame.

7:12 - The conversation turns to Khamauri Rogers, who is the top cornerback on the board for Notre Dame. We break down his game and focus on why he's a game-changer for the Irish.

9:39 - Next we discuss why its so important for Notre Dame to land another top cornerback class in 2022.

11:58 - Next we talk about what's different about recruiting under Marcus Freeman and Mike Mickens in regards to the type of prospect they pursue, and the strategies they employ.

13:28 - We move onto 2023 recruiting and talk about in-state star linebacker Drayk Bowen, who is vitally important to the Irish class in the 2023 class. Guys like Bowen don't come along very often in the state of Indiana.

15:05 - Darin asks about recruiting the state of Indiana in general, and what it can add to Notre Dame in the 2022 and 2023 classes.

17:01 - We wrap things up with some talk about spring practice, and the fact we saw a RPO clip in the latest practice highlights.

