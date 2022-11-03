Top Notre Dame Target Kristopher Jones Is Set For Another Irish Visit

Notre Dame is looking to continue its excellent linebacker recruiting in the 2024 class, and one of the top targets is Stafford (Va.) Mountain View star Kristopher Jones. The 6-2, 220-pound standout is making a return trip to Notre Dame this weekend to watch the Irish taking on the 4th-ranked Clemson Tigers.

Jones first visited Notre Dame last June, and the Irish staff has been working hard to build a strong connection with him ever since. It has been a joint effort.

“My relationship with the staff is definitely growing,” Jones told Irish Breakdown. “Chad Bowden and Coach (James) Laurinaitis reach out most. At midnight on September 1, Chad FaceTimed me to say I’m their priority. Coach (Marcus) Freeman even reached out to ask if I was coming this weekend.”

His summer trip was an introductory opportunity for Jones and Notre Dame. This weekend offers a new perspective for the star linebacker.

"We had a pretty thorough tour this summer so I’m most looking forward to spending more time with the staff,” Jones explained. “It should be a great time.”

Jones is not in a rush to make any kind of final decision. He is a calculated and well thought out young man, one who is interested in making a great decision. Notre Dame is a program that has his firm attention.

"I’m taking my time with my recruitment,” he noted. “I don’t want to make my decision too fast, especially without exploring all of my options. I don’t want to be in the transfer portal. I really want to find a home. I’m looking for the best fit. That’s a school and staff that’s going to develop me on and off the field.”

This weekend offers an opportunity for Jones and his family to develop their relationships further with the staff. Those growing relationships are extremely important to Jones.

“Relationships mean a lot to me and I’ve developed or are in the process of developing great relationships with the staffs of Virginia Tech, Virginia, Penn State, Michigan, Maryland, Florida and of course Notre Dame,” Jones said.

Jones is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. The Virginia native is ranked as the No. 110 player in the country by On3 and ESPN, and Jones is ranked as a Top 150 overall player and Top 10 linebacker by every platform.

The Virginia native boasts an impressive that includes Irish, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, Arizona State, Maryland, Louisville, West Virginia, Syracuse, and Rutgers among others.

Mountain View is putting together a fantastic 2022 campaign. They are currently sitting with an 8-1 record and have outscored their opponents 346-66 so far this season. Jones is a big reason why the defense is only surrendering 7.3 points per game.

