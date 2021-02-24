Notre Dame CB Target Toriano Pride Talks Top Schools

The NFA7v7 tournament this past weekend in Myrtle Beach, S.C. brought together many of the nation's best players, and that included St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North cornerback Toriano Pride.

The 5-11, 180-pound cornerback is a top Notre Dame target at the position, but the Fighting Irish staff has a lot of work to do with Pride, who is being recruited by the nation's premier programs.

Pride was one of the best performers at the event, and he spoke with SI All-American recruiting contributor Brian Smith about his season, his recruitment and a little bit about top schools.

In the video, Pride is asked about his top schools and he rattles off, in order, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon, Missouri and Notre Dame.

Smith asked Pride what three schools he would most like to visit once the dead period is over, and he mentioned Clemson, Alabama and Georgia, but added he'd like to add "many more."

When asked about which programs have built the best relationships he mentioned Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and defensive line coach Freddie Roach, Oregon cornerbacks coach Rod Chance and head coach Mario Cristobal, and then said he talks to "all the schools."

Although certain programs clearly stand out to Pride, he made sure in the interview to mention multiple times that he is still considering a lot of schools, so it's obvious that Notre Dame has plenty of time to still make up ground.

You can see some highlights from Pride at the event here:

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter