FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Search

Notre Dame CB Target Toriano Pride Talks Top Schools

Following a dominant performance at a recent 7on7 tournament, CB Toriano Pride talked about his recruitment
Author:
Publish date:

The NFA7v7 tournament this past weekend in Myrtle Beach, S.C. brought together many of the nation's best players, and that included St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North cornerback Toriano Pride.

The 5-11, 180-pound cornerback is a top Notre Dame target at the position, but the Fighting Irish staff has a lot of work to do with Pride, who is being recruited by the nation's premier programs.

Pride was one of the best performers at the event, and he spoke with SI All-American recruiting contributor Brian Smith about his season, his recruitment and a little bit about top schools.

In the video, Pride is asked about his top schools and he rattles off, in order, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon, Missouri and Notre Dame.

Smith asked Pride what three schools he would most like to visit once the dead period is over, and he mentioned Clemson, Alabama and Georgia, but added he'd like to add "many more."

When asked about which programs have built the best relationships he mentioned Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and defensive line coach Freddie Roach, Oregon cornerbacks coach Rod Chance and head coach Mario Cristobal, and then said he talks to "all the schools."

Although certain programs clearly stand out to Pride, he made sure in the interview to mention multiple times that he is still considering a lot of schools, so it's obvious that Notre Dame has plenty of time to still make up ground.

You can see some highlights from Pride at the event here:

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Notre Dame
Recruiting

Notre Dame CB Target Toriano Pride Talks Top Schools

Defense
Football

Notre Dame Football 101: Base Defense

Jordan Botelho
Football

Talking Isaiah Foskey, Jordan Botelho, Jadarian Price and Tommy Tremble

Hoops
Basketball

Notre Dame Offense Struggles During Loss To Louisville

Sonia Citron
Basketball

Notre Dame Signee Sonia Citron Named A McDonald's All-American

Irish Breakdown Logo
Football

Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For One Of The Nation's Best Corners

Tommy Rees
Football

Next Step Requires A Big Year From The Notre Dame Offensive Coaches

Teva Tafiti
Recruiting

Notre Dame Makes Top 8 For Hawaii Defensive End

Jadarian Price 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Places Four 2022 Commits In Latest Rivals250