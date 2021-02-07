What's Next: Notre Dame On The Verge Of An Elite Defensive End Class

Notre Dame is another top defensive end away from having yet another outstanding defensive end haul

Notre Dame now has two defensive end commits in the 2022 class after adding Aiden Gobaira to a class that already had Tyson Ford.

Gobaira is just a three-star recruit, but he's exactly the kind of end that Notre Dame has thrived with in recent seasons. He's long, athletic and he'll need time to develop, but the tools are there for him to eventually be a standout edge player. Ford is a Top 100 recruit that is far more advanced, and the two of them together give the Irish a strong one-two punch at the position.

A three-man class is needed for Notre Dame, and there is still one more player to go. How good that player turns out to be will determine whether or not Notre Dame has a Top 10 caliber defensive end haul, which it essentially already has, or if it ends up with an elite group.

CYRUS MOSS IS A MUST-GET

Ford is a big end and Gobaira's future position is yet to be determined in my view. Right now he projects more as a Vyper/drop player based on his current size, but with his frame and game I could see him developing into a bit of a combo end that could ultimately be more of a big end.

Notre Dame needs to add a pure Vyper player to the class, and the best player on the board is Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman edge player Cyrus Moss. Still a raw and developing player himself, Moss has elite tools and upside. He's an incredibly athletic defender that can rush the passer as effectively as he can drop into coverage.

I wrote about Moss after the pick up Ford, and what I said then is still true.

"At 6-4 and 220 pounds with outstanding speed and range, Moss has the size/athleticism combo that would allow him to streamline and play more of an outside linebacker role in a three-down front, where he could be part linebacker and part end. He also has the frame that could allow him to eventually get to 250+ pounds and be more of a traditional end, but one with exceptional athleticism and disruption tools.

"The scary thing about Moss is he isn’t anywhere close to being at his full potential. He perfectly defines the five-star upside kind of player that Notre Dame needs on its roster.

"Landing Moss to go with Ford would give Notre Dame arguably its best defensive end combination since it landed Aaron Lynch, Stephon Tuitt and Ishaq Williams in the 2011 class."

OTHER GOOD OPTIONS ALSO ON THE BOARD

Honolulu (Ha.) Punahou edge defender Tevarua Tafiti has been on Notre Dame’s board for quite some time, and he’s from the same high school as current Irish linebacker Marist Liufau and former star linebacker Manti Te’o.

Tafiti plays all over the field for Punahou, lining up at inside linebacker as well as playing on the edge. He is a consensus Top 250 player, with Rivals ranking him highest at No. 200. He ranks No. 231 on the 247Sports composite list.

Boonville (Mo.) High school end DJ Wesolak is another player to keep an eye on. At 6-5 and 225 pounds he has the length that Notre Dame likes on the edge, and he's a quality athlete.

I'm curious to see what Notre Dame's next move is with Isaac Hamm. He's a big end, so I'm not sure there is a need for him, although he's an outstanding prospect. If Notre Dame sees either Hamm or Ford as possibly outgrowing the position then it would make sense to take both.

It's also going to be interesting to see what Notre Dame does with players like Elijah Brown and Arlis Boardingham.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter