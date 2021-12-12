What's Next: A Look At Where Notre Dame Goes Next With Cornerback Recruiting

Breaking down what's next for Notre Dame at cornerback recruiting now that Justyn Rhett is in the class

Notre Dame picked up a big commitment last night when Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett pledged to the Irish. Rhett picked Notre Dame over Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Rhett gives Notre Dame one of the best corners in the country, but the staff isn't done. Let's take a look at what's next.

THE NEED

Notre Dame signed four cornerbacks in the 2021 class, has two cornerbacks committed in the 2022 class (Benjamin Morrison, Jaden Mickey) and now has Rhett committed in the 2023 class.

Needless to say, cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens has done an outstanding job restocking the depth at the position and also improving the overall length and talent. Mickens has been at Notre Dame just two seasons, but he's had a significant impact on the recruiting trail.

The success Mickens has had recruiting his position puts Notre Dame in position where it doesn't need numbers in 2023, it needs to continue improving the high end talent and speed at the position.

Rhett is a great start, and from a pure numbers standpoint the staff could decide to not take anymore corners and be just fine. That is not, however, the plan. Notre Dame would like to add one more cornerback to the class, and two is a possibility if one of those commitments has the versatility to play safety.

TOP TARGETS

Mickens made Rhett a priority going all the way back to the summer, which is also when he started making a hard push for St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet cover man Christian Gray.

Gray is listed at 6-0 and 175 pounds. He's on the thin side but he has outstanding length, and his speed took a big jump forward this season. Gray is a natural cover player with excellent feet and he can really run.

Notre Dame seems to want to combine Rhett with Gray in this class. Rhett is a thick, strong, physical corner and Gray is a thin, fast and long cover man. The duo complements each other well, and Gray has the kind of toughness + length + speed combination to play both outside and also in the slot.

Mickens has made Gray a priority, and the Irish are in a very strong position with him at this point despite him having offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri and Iowa among many others. If Gray wanted to come to Notre Dame the staff would be thrilled and would immediately take his commitment.

Gray is ranked as the nation's No. 145 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite list.

WORK TO DO

Notre Dame also coveted a pair of elite corners in AJ Harris from Alabama and Malik Muhammad from Texas. Harris is no longer and option and Muhammad recently released a Top 12 that did not include Notre Dame. The Irish staff is still making a push for Muhammad, who has expressed interest in the program.

There is a lot of work to even stay in the game with Muhammad, but with Rhett in the class and Gray already having established a strong bond with Mickens, the Notre Dame corners coach can spend more and more time on trying to get back in the game with Muhammad.

Notre Dame also like Seattle cornerback Caleb Presley, a Top 100 recruiting according to Rivals, 247Sports and On3. Presley will need to get back on campus for the Irish to have a real shot, but the staff continues to work on him.

Another intriguing name to know is Denton (Texas) Guyer corner Ryan Yaites. Many list him as a safety because of his exceptional length (6-2, 180), but Yaites reminds me a great deal of current Notre Dame corner Cam Hart. He might look like a safety but he moves like a corner. Yaites has great feet and fluid hips for his size, and Notre Dame likes him as a cornerback.

Of course, a player like Yaites is an attractive "third corner" in this class because while the staff likes Yaites as a corner his potential to be a rangy, ballhawking cover safety cannot be ignored.

