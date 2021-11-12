What's Next: Notre Dame Not Done With 2022 Offensive Line Recruiting

It was quite the surprise for Notre Dame when Dayton (Ohio) Wayne offensive tackle Aamil Wagner committed to the Irish program yesterday. A hard push down the stretch paid off for the staff, who were able to come from behind and beat programs like Kentucky (the favorite), Ohio State, Penn State and Maryland.

Landing Wagner gives Notre Dame a fourth offensive lineman in the 2022 class and he gives the class a much-needed second pure tackle. Wagner is a consensus four-star recruit that ranks as the No. 134 overall player in the country according to 247Sports.

Despite already having four blockers in the class the Notre Dame staff isn't done recruiting the 2022 class, and how it finishes the class off will have a significant impact on the needs and direction of the 2023 line class.

A look at what's next for Notre Dame when it comes to recruiting the offensive line.

NOT DONE YET FOR 2022

Notre Dame is still making a hard push for Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth. The 6-5, 280-pound guard was always a must-get on the Irish Breakdown board and on my board he would grade out as Notre Dame's best offensive lineman in this class, should he pick the Irish.

Schrauth is a unique combination of athleticism and power. He plays the game with a nasty demeanor on both sides of the ball, and his mauling style is something Notre Dame desperately needs inside. His skillset is perfect for Notre Dame's zone offense, and his ability to get to the second level is impressive. Schrauth also has the athleticism to pull and trap, and he has the tools to be a legitimate weapon in the screen game.

He'll need to learn more in the pass game but the length, foot quickness, flexibility and punch are all there for it to become a strength of his game.

A class that includes Schrauth, Wagner, Ty Chan and Ashton Craig would give Notre Dame one of its most athletic line classes in several seasons. A class where Joey Tanona is arguably your best most athletic lineman would be quite impressive. Wisconsin is still making a push for Schrauth and Michigan is trying to stay involved, but right now I like where Notre Dame stands. Now it's about finally closing.

STRONG 2022 FINISH IMPACTS 2023 RECRUITING

How Notre Dame finishes the 2022 class will have a significant impact on the 2023 class. Landing Wagner was significant, but adding Schrauth to the class would have an even greater impact.

Right now the Irish class stands at four, and it follows a five-man haul in 2021. That means Notre Dame is currently in a situation where four prospects are needed in the 2023 class. Should the Irish be able to add Schrauth to the class it would allow the Irish to go as low as three blockers in that class.

That matters because the fewer prospects you need at the position the more you can focus on a smaller number of prospects. The smaller number of prospects means more time spent recruiting each prospect. That also means Notre Dame's staff could focus on landing higher-level prospects, which is where you want to be as a staff.

An early name to keep an eye on is five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

