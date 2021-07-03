What's Next: Notre Dame Secondary Class Has A Chance To Be Outstanding, But Closing Is Key

A look at what is next for Notre Dame secondary recruiting in the 2022 class

Notre Dame landed its second defensive back of the 2022 class when Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic standout Jayden Bellamy committed to the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame wants and needs at least four defensive backs in the 2022 class, so at least two more players are needed. With Bellamy now in the class with cornerback Jaden Mickey let's take a look at what is next for the Irish when it comes to secondary recruiting.

MORE CORNERBACKS WANTED

Despite signing four cornerbacks in the 2021 class and landing two cornerbacks in the 2022 class the Notre Dame coaching staff still wants to add another to the class.

Notre Dame's top cornerback on the board is Naples (Fla.) High School standout Devin Moore. The 6-2 cornerback has the elite length that position coach Mike Mickens covets. Moore is unique is that he grades out as an impact caliber starter at both cornerback and safety, but the Irish coaches want him to play on the outside at corner.

Mickens and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman have been pushing hard for Moore for months, and right now the Irish are considered his leader. The concern for Notre Dame is that Moore is considering taking his recruitment into the fall, which could make it far more difficult for the Irish staff to add him to the class.

Notre Dame needs to close on Moore during the fall, and doing so would give the Irish a very talented and diverse three-man cornerback haul that is just what the Irish need to restore their perimeter defensive depth chart.

Notre Dame has also been all over Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep cornerback Benjamin Morrison for quite some time. For weeks the Irish were in the lead spot with Morrison, but Washington is now the team to beat.

SAFETY CLASS STILL A WORK IN PROGRESS

Notre Dame also needs at least one safety in the class, but right now the staff wants two. Notre Dame has dropped all but two safeties from the board, so it's obvious who they want, Iowa standout Xavier Nwankpa and Georgia safety Jake Pope.

Pope is down to Notre Dame, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. Notre Dame is in good shape here but he is far from a done deal. Notre Dame first-year safeties coach Chris O'Leary needs a big one, and Pope would be that.

Nwankpa doesn't seem to be close to decision-making mode, which is good for Notre Dame. The reality is if he picked right now it would likely be Ohio State, but by taking his recruitment into the fall it gives Notre Dame and O'Leary more time to continue convincing him how great of a fit he would be with the Irish.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Summer Roster

Notre Dame Football: 2021 Overview

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter