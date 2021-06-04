Talking Notre Dame Grad Transfers, Important June Recruiting Period and Silent Commitments

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we discuss Notre Dame recruiting, including the grad transfers expected to be on campus this week

Notre Dame is at the beginning of a vitally important month of recruiting, and that was the focus of the most recent segment with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires of WSBT Sportsbeat. We discuss the two graduate transfers that will be on campus this week, how important the month of June is for the Fighting Irish program and we discuss silent commitments.

0:48 - Notre Dame is recruiting a pair of grad transfer cornerback, Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans and Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden. I update the latest with Evans and his Notre Dame visit and whether or not the Fighting Irish have a chance to win this recruiting battle.

2:53 - Next we talk about Madden, who Notre Dame is expected to host for a visit this weekend. I give my evaluation of Madden, why I don't think this would be a good move for Notre Dame and how landing him could actually slow down the development of the Irish offensive line.

5:12 - Notre Dame has a huge opportunity for a program changing recruiting class, and success in the month of June is essential for that to happen. I've written about this on the website, but we dive further into that in this segment.

8:00 - Next we talk about the specific positions and players that Notre Dame must hit a home run with in order to accomplish the gap closing class that is needed.

10:41 - We focus in on Notre Dame's strategy to bring in juniors in the first weekend and the top targets that are scheduled to visit the weekend of June 11-13, which is a crucial visit period for Notre Dame.

12:30 - Will this big month result in a number of commitments? That's the next question, and I discuss the fact Notre Dame should get at least five commitments in the month of June. We also discuss why certain players have waited until June, and what that could mean for their summer visits.

14:41 - Next we talk about silent commitments. I go over the three reasons why players might silently commit to a program, and why there seems to be more of those in recent weeks/months.

