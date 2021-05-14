Talking Holden State, Notre Dame OL Recruiting, June Visits

We discussed Holden Staes to Notre Dame, Fighting Irish OL recruiting, June visits and more in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat episode

We discussed Holden Staes to Notre Dame, Fighting Irish OL recruiting, June visits and more in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat episode with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires.

2:10 - We kick off the show by talking about the commitment of tight end Holden Staes, and what I like so much about his game.

4:05 - Next we talk about the impact Staes has on the 2022 class.

5:04 - We wrap up the tight end talk by breaking down how effective Notre Dame was with its tight end recruiting in the 2022 class.

6:31 - The focus turns to offensive line recruiting, we begin with the needs for the position in the 2022 class. This includes a look at the foundation that Notre Dame already has with Joey Tanona and Ty Chan.

8:45 - Darin asks about what the Jeff Quinn/Tommy Rees combination is looking for in the type of OL the Irish want compared to the Harry Hiestand/Chip Long duo.

11:15 - We talk about Billy Schrauth, an offensive lineman from Wisconsin, who Notre Dame is in very, very good position with.

12:37 - Notre Dame is set to host visits in June for the first time in over a year, and we discuss some of the things the Irish staff might do to make a big impact.

14:38 - Darin follows up and asked why the month of June is so important for Notre Dame's ultimate 2022 success.

17:00 - Sean asks about who the leaders are among the 2022 commits when it comes to helping recruit to the program.

18:30 - We talk a little bit about what is going on at Michigan.

