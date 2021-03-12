Breaking Down 2022 Notre Dame Linebacker Recruiting, Talking Future Of The Irish Defense

We've added a new segment with WSBT Sportsbeat, and every Thursday night we will be on to talk about Notre Dame recruiting with host Darin Pritchett. In our inaugural Irish Breakdown Recruiting Update we talked mostly about Notre Dame linebacker recruiting.

The Irish have a chance to have a truly special linebacker class in 2022, which we discuss. We also talk a little bit about defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, the versatility of the Notre Dame defense moving forward and we also touch briefly on the latest Irish commit, Amorion Walker.

Darin joined the Irish Breakdown podcast this week to talk Notre Dame hockey, so we talked a little bit about that to start the show.

3:13 - To begin the analysis of linebacker recruiting we talked about what Notre Dame's needs were in the class at the position. We talked about the need for impact talent and depth of talent. We also discussed how this is a strong year at linebacker in the 2022 class.

5:11 - We talk about the possibility of Notre Dame landing one of the nation's top linebacker classes. We talk top prospects during this segment.

6:25 - Landing Joshua Burnham and Niuafe Tuihalamaka would be huge for Notre Dame, and we discussed how this duo could impact the Irish class. During this discussion we dive into their talent and what they bring to the game, and why they are considered top prospects.

9:40 - Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has "upped the ante" when it comes to linebacker recruiting at Notre Dame. His willingness to target the nation's best players at linebacker has been impressive, and we discuss that in the next segment.

11:16 - Notre Dame does have a linebacker committed in the 2022 class, and that would be Michigan native Nolan Ziegler. We break down Ziegler's game next, where he projects in the Notre Dame defense and why I view him as a highly underrated prospect.

13:11 - We discuss whether or not we'll see a lot more 3-3-5 from Notre Dame in future seasons. During that discussion we break down why it's so important for Notre Dame to be versatile, also how Freeman's defense should allow the Irish to match up with different offenses on a weekly basis.

15:00 - For anyone that didn't get a chance to hear our previous analysis of wide receiver Amorion Walker, we talked briefly about what the new Notre Dame commit brings to the class.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter