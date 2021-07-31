Talking Notre Dame Recruiting, Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we talk about the latest with Notre Dame recruiting and recent interviews with Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees

In the latest segment with Jim Irizarry and Vince DeDario of WSBT Sportsbeat we talk about the Notre Dame recruiting efforts for the 2022 class. We also discuss the recent interviews we had with Notre Dame coordinators Tommy Rees and Marcus Freeman.

1:52 - We talk a bit about how quiet it has been on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, and how the success in June caused the current slow period.

2:35 - Next we discuss the "dream finish" for Notre Dame in the 2022 class. During this part we talk about how the offense, although struggling, has a chance to finish well.

6:54 - Following up on the previous discussion we talk about how the offense must continue improving for the Irish to truly close the gap.

9:41 - We continue that discussion by talking about the need to continue piling up top class after top class and how that allows the program to reload.

11:40 - Vince asks about a question we had in our mailbag, which was about whether or not Marcus Freeman or Tommy Rees will have the bigger impact in 2021.

15:00 - We discuss the recent interviews with Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter