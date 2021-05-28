Talking Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting, Tyler Buchner, The Transfer Portal, June Visits

We discussed Notre Dame receiver recruiting, Tyler Buchner, the transfer portal and much, much more in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment

We had our weekly Notre Dame football recruiting segment at WSBT Sportsbeat with Sean Stires and Darin Pritchett, and the topics were numerous. We discussed wide receiver recruiting from many angles, we talked about the impact of quarterback Tyler Buchner, the transfer portal and more.

0:18 - The show kicks off with a discussion of 2022 wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, a top target for Notre Dame.

2:11 - Next we talk about 2023 wide receiver Braylon James, who is a very similar prospect to Merriweather.

3:55 - Wide receiver remains the topic of conversation, and we talk about the type of receivers that Notre Dame has recruited over the years.

7:00 - Freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner was a big-time recruit, and Darin asks if landing a player like Buchner can help recruiting in future seasons. I explain why he doesn't help as much as other top players, at least not yet.

9:06 - The transfer portal is the next topic of conversation, and I get fired up about the alleged tampering that is going on with players who aren't even in the transfer portal yet.

11:27 - Notre Dame will get a lot of players on campus in June, and we talk about what Irish fans should look for once that happens.

13:19 - Sean asks about the possibility of any impending commitments, or whether or not commitments will happen more in June when players get on campus.

15:42 - Darin asks about what lessons Notre Dame might have learned during the pandemic when the coaches were not able to sell the campus as much as they have in the past.

